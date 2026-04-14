VN-Index gains nearly 17 points on large-cap stocks

HÀ NỘI — The market increased on Tuesday as buying interest returned to several large-cap stocks and parts of the banking sector, pushing the VN-Index higher for a third straight session.

By the close, the VN-Index, the benchmark for the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), rose by 16.69 points or 0.95 per cent to 1,775.65 points. It even soared nearly 30 points in early trade, briefly breaking above the 1,780 mark.

With the latest advance, the index has added roughly 40 points over three trading days.

In its weekly market report, Kafi Securities said the short-term outlook leaned towards accumulation and recovery. The brokerage added that if the index breaks above 1,760 points while liquidity remains high, the rebound could extend beyond 1,800 points.

Kafi also pointed to a flow pattern in which capital rotates between sector groups, describing it as evidence that the market is absorbing supply and supporting a scenario of building a new price base rather than a deep correction.

Market breadth on the southern bourse improved slightly from the previous session, with turnover reaching VNĐ23.4 trillion (US$890.5 million). The HoSE session saw over 170 advancers compared with 135 decliners.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks on HoSE, gained 20.89 points or 1.08 per cent to 1,946.55 points. In total, 21 stocks closed above their reference price, nearly triple the number of decliners.

Vingroup (VIC) remained the leading positive contributor to the VN-Index, adding 9.3 points. The stock increased 3.44 per cent, while other positive-impact names included Vinhomes (VHM), Hoa Phat Group (HPG), Techcom Securities (TCX), Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) and HDBank (HDB).

By sector, banking shares posted the most constructive price action, although gains were not broad-based. In the large-cap segment, VPBank (VPB) and ACB rose by more than 1 per cent, while HDB, Sahabank (SHB), TPBank (TPB), Techcombank (TCB) and VietinBank (CTG) moved in a 0.5–1 per cent range against their reference levels.

The sector was also mixed, with some counters correcting more sharply, including Sacombank (STB), Maritime Bank (MSB) and VIB.

In oil and gas, the session leaned bearish. PV Gas (GAS) and Petrolimex (PLX) fell by 1.7 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively, while Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR) corrected by approximately 4 per cent after a bullish start to the week.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index gained 0.75 points or 0.3 per cent to 252.41 points.

Foreign investors also supported sentiment, returning to net buy more than VNĐ187.9 billion on the two main exchanges. — BIZHUB/VNS