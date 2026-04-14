Lâm Đồng province promotes trade, tourism ties with Cambodia

PHNOM PENH — A conference on trade, tourism and investment promotion for Việt Nam’s central province of Lâm Đồng has been held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, aiming to strengthen business connections, expand trade, and support sustainable and mutually beneficial tourism development.

The event, co-organised by the provincial People’s Committee and the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, drew more than 100 businesses from both countries.

In his remarks, Chargé d’Affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia Nguyễn Hữu Phú said the conference contributed to enhancing economic cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia. The organisation of such an event in Cambodia reflected the province’s dynamic vision and strong determination to expand international cooperation and diversify its markets and partners.

The traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia have continued to grow across multiple areas, particularly in economic, trade and investment ties, which are increasingly complementary. The two sides are working towards a bilateral trade target of US$20 billion in line with directions set by senior leaders.

Introducing Lâm Đồng's potential, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bùi Thắng said the province lies at the intersection of dynamic economic regions and is part of the East – West Economic Corridor, facilitating links with Cambodian localities.

Following administrative restructuring, Lâm Đồng is forming value chains from production and processing to logistics and distribution, based on three pillars: modern industry, high-tech agriculture, and high-quality tourism associated with environmental protection and cultural identity, he said.

Heng LiHong, Permanent Vice President and Secretary General of the Việt Nam – Cambodia Business Association (VCBA), described the conference as a practical activity to connect partners and expand development space.

Lâm Đồng province boasts strengths in agriculture and significant tourism potential, while Cambodia is a promising market with rapidly growing consumption, services, tourism, and modern distribution systems. This creates opportunities for new partnerships and projects, contributing to deepening bilateral friendship and generating fresh momentum for businesses in the new period, he noted.

He added that the VCBA will continue coordinating efforts to promote trade, tourism and investment linkages, facilitate business exchanges, share market information, and advance substantive cooperation between Lâm Đồng partners and the Cambodian business community.

Participants discussed needs, challenges and solutions to promote investment, trade and business cooperation, while enterprises from both countries introduced their operations and explored partnership opportunities.

On the occasion, the Lâm Đồng Centre for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion signed a memorandum of understanding with Air Cambodia to study and accelerate the launch of a direct air route between Phnom Penh and Lâm Đồng. Tourism and service firms from both sides also signed cooperation agreements.

Within the framework of the conference, Lâm Đồng enterprises showcased products such as coffee, artichoke, and processed agricultural goods, along with tourism offerings, at exhibition booths held alongside the event. — VNS