Đồng Tháp exports first consignment of pomelo to Australia

ĐỒNG THÁP — The Đồng Tháp Provincial People's Committee and Blue Ocean Import-Export Commercial JSC hosted a ceremony on April 13 to export the first consignment of Đồng Tháp pomelo to Australia.

Đồng Tháp Province is currently home to approximately 4,364ha of pomelo orchards, yielding an annual production of over 65,000 tonnes, according to Lê Chí Thiện, deputy director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment.

Đồng Tháp has 23 pomelo farming areas with 31 farming codes, covering a total of 470.85ha. Among them, 16 farming areas spanning 249.4ha are designated for export to the US and South Korean markets.

Now, the province has its first pomelo farming area qualified for export to the Australian market through Blue Ocean Import-Export Commercial JSC.

This serves as a solid foundation for the province's pomelo sector to further expand its market reach in the future, he said.

Thiện expressed his hope that businesses will continue to partner with local farmers to ensure sales outlets for pomelo products and maintain long-term ties with them.

Phạm Thị Ngọc Thạch, general director of Blue Ocean, said that the pomelo export affirms the quality and reputation of Vietnamese agricultural products, which can reach out to international markets in a sustainable manner.

The company will continue to partner with local farmers to improve production standards, develop high quality farming areas, and expand into other premium global markets beyond Australia.

Trần Thanh Phong, director of Mỹ Phong Co-operative Group, said that farmers of the group have invested on adhering to international standards, and that Đồng Tháp’s pomelo industry will continue to improve itself and export to more markets around the world.

The Blue Ocean Import-Export Commercial JSC signed an agreement with Mỹ Phong Co-operative Group to develop high-quality pomelo farms to export to Australia. — VNS