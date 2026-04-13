Slovakia pledges support for Vietnamese businesses

HÀ NỘI — Slovakia is creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese investment in the country, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told a business conference in Hà Nội on Monday.

Slovakia is interested in launching a direct flight route between Việt Nam and Bratislava, adding that it would work to ease procedures for granting tourist visas to Vietnamese citizens while exploring possible visa exemptions for holders of official passports.

He said Slovakia hopes its companies will succeed in Việt Nam and stressed the need to identify sectors where Slovak firms can expand, urging businesses from both sides to step up exchanges.

Cooperation between the two business communities should be based on mutual benefit, respect for international law and non-interference in internal affairs, he said, adding that bilateral ties should rest on a solid political foundation while delivering concrete economic results.

The prime minister also warned that global supply chains are being disrupted by geopolitical instability, underscoring the need for countries to strengthen cooperation and pursue shared economic interests.

He said tensions in the Middle East have weighed on oil prices and could worsen, while noting that Việt Nam is Slovakia’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia.

Slovakia aims to boost exports to Việt Nam through concrete projects and sees scope for stronger cooperation in sectors such as mechanical engineering, defence, cybersecurity, the automotive industry and healthcare, where it has competitive strengths, he added.

According to the Slovak PM, though a small country, it has one of the most developed industrial bases in Europe and prioritises nuclear energy development, expressing strong interest in Việt Nam’s plans to build nuclear power plants.

He said Slovakia has advanced capabilities in machinery manufacturing and environmental industries, as well as strong innovation capacity in a competitive environment, adding that it understands Việt Nam’s strengths.

He also noted Việt Nam’s economic achievements and skilled workforce, saying Slovakia welcomes greater labour exchanges, particularly skilled Vietnamese workers, and offers working conditions comparable to those of local citizens.

Key sectors identified for bilateral cooperation

Speaking at the event, Việt Nam Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng said the two countries’ more than 75-year relationship has continued to strengthen, with economic, trade and investment cooperation forming a key pillar.

He said Slovakia, as an industrial hub in Central and Eastern Europe, could serve as a gateway for Vietnamese goods to access the broader European market, while Việt Nam could act as a bridge for Slovak firms to expand into Southeast Asia.

Both governments are committed to facilitating business cooperation, with the remaining responsibility lying with companies, Hưng said, adding that firms can count on strong government support.

Việt Nam is prioritising science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of growth, alongside infrastructure development, green transition and climate adaptation, he said.

Hưng also reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to providing favourable conditions for foreign investors, including Slovak businesses, and to protecting their legitimate rights and interests.

He outlined several priority areas for bilateral cooperation, including manufacturing and high-tech industries such as automotive, precision engineering and supporting industries, as well as energy development and green transition.

Other areas include logistics and supply chain connectivity, leveraging the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement to expand trade flows, along with cooperation in digital transformation, including information technology, artificial intelligence, e-government and e-commerce.

The two sides also aim to strengthen collaboration in education and training, particularly in developing high-skilled human resources and enhancing links between research and training institutions, he added.

Hưng said the strong participation of Vietnamese and Slovak businesses at the forum reflected confidence in the potential for bilateral cooperation, adding that, with government support and business dynamism, ties are expected to deepen more substantively and effectively.

During the conference, which drew nearly 400 firms from the two countries, Nguyễn Quang Vinh, vice president of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, urged businesses to make better use of the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement to boost trade in the coming years.

He also called for stronger infrastructure connectivity, including consideration of direct flight routes and cargo links to reduce costs and shorten delivery times.

The event also saw the signing of seven memorandums of understanding between companies from both countries, witnessed by the two prime ministers and senior officials.

The agreements cover sectors including manufacturing, technology, health care, finance, infrastructure, real estate, environment and industrial park development and are expected to boost economic cooperation and create new investment opportunities, officials said. — VNS