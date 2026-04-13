Vĩnh Long exports 1st shipment of fresh pomelos to Australia

VĨNH LONG — The Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long marked on Monday the export of its first batch of fresh pomelos to Australia, also the first ever official export of Vietnamese pomelos to one of the world’s most demanding markets following its recent opening.

The move follows an agreement in October 2025 between Vietnamese and Australian authorities on technical requirements for pomelo imports, establishing the legal basis for trade.

By April 10 this year, Australia had completed final procedures, and the first shipment was dispatched just two days later.

Under Australia’s strict import regime, Vietnamese pomelos must meet rigorous standards, including freedom from 19 regulated pests.

The fruit must be grown in registered areas, processed at approved facilities and irradiated at a minimum dose of 400 Gy.

Lê Viết Bình, deputy chief of office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in the southern region, said the milestone highlights Việt Nam’s expanding access to high-value markets.

“Exporting fresh pomelos to Australia not only affirms the country’s production and quality control capabilities, but also demonstrates the agricultural sector’s ability to meet stringent technical requirements, paving the way for other fruits to enter premium markets.”

At the ceremony, Vina T&T Group shipped an 18-tonne container of green-skin pomelos meeting stringent quality standards.

The company has invested in standardised raw material areas, modern processing and packaging systems and comprehensive quality control processes to meet import requirements.

Nguyễn Đình Tùng, chairman and CEO of Vina T&T Group, said the export followed more than two years of negotiations and pest risk assessments.

“Meeting the requirements for 19 quarantine pests and strict irradiation standards is not just a technical milestone, but a strong affirmation of the quality and compliance of Vietnamese agricultural products.”

He said the company’s experience in exporting pomelos to the US, also a demanding market, provides a strong foundation.

“The positive reception from US consumers and stable export volumes are clear benchmarks of our capability in supply chain management and quality control. With this experience, we are confident Vĩnh Long pomelos will gain the trust of Australian consumers.”

The company has signed contracts to export nine containers of pomelos to Australia so far, with two more scheduled for shipment this week, he added.

Châu Văn Hòa, chairman of the Vĩnh Long Province People’s Committee, said the shipment reflects sustained efforts by authorities, businesses, cooperatives and farmers, helping strengthen the position of Vietnamese fruits, particularly from Vĩnh Long.

Pomelo is Việt Nam’s sixth fruit to be granted access to Australia, after dragon fruit, lychee, longan, mango, and passion fruit, he said.

“Exporting the first shipment is difficult, but sustaining the market and building a long-term brand is even harder.”

He urged businesses to improve processing, diversify products, build sustainable supply chains, and expand planting and packaging facilities, and said farmers must maintain clean production.

Việt Nam has more than 100,000 hectares under pomelo and harvests nearly one million tonnes a year. In 2024, its exports were valued at around US$60 million.

With their consistent quality and year-round supply, their pomelos are seen as having strong potential for exports to demanding markets.

Also on April 13, Đồng Tháp Province announced the export of its first batch of fresh pomelos to Australia. — VNS