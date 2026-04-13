HCM City to unlock 50,000ha for industrial development by 2028

HCM CITY — HCM City is set to develop a total of 105 industrial zones (IZs) covering more than 50,000 hectares, with a strategic roadmap to complete all subdivision planning by 2028.

The information was shared by Lê Khắc Huấn, head of the Planning Management Division of the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), during a press briefing held last week.

According to HEPZA, the city currently has 66 established industrial zones. Of these zones, 58 are operational, covering 22,410 hectares.

Eight zones, covering approximately 4,860 hectares, are in the preparatory stages and have not yet begun operations.

Most notably, there are 39 planned but yet-to-be-established zones spanning over 23,000 hectares.

This vast land bank is viewed as a vital resource for the city’s transition toward high-tech and sustainable industrial growth.

HEPZA is rolling out a phased planning schedule to provide investors with a clear legal foundation and ready-to-use land.

Under this roadmap, subdivision planning is already in progress for seven zones.

The city will expand this to eight more zones in 2026, 10 in 2027, and four in 2028. The remaining nine zones will be completed in the final stage after 2028.

By the end of 2028, the city aims to have its entire industrial planning area covered by detailed subdivision plans, ensuring "clean" land funds are ready for high-quality investment projects.

In tandem with infrastructure planning, the city is applying rigorous criteria for selecting industrial developers in accordance with Decree 35/2022/ND-CP.

Prospective developers must demonstrate verified capacity in real estate business and land-use procedures.

Evaluations will be based on four core pillars: capacity, experience, technical expertise, and financial strength.

The public disclosure of this roadmap and selection criteria is intended to foster a competitive and transparent environment. City officials expect these measures to facilitate the development of "next-generation" industrial zones capable of attracting high-value foreign direct investment (FDI).

The press briefing was co-hosted by Tăng Hữu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCM City Party Committee, and Nguyễn Ngọc Hồi, Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Communications. — VNS