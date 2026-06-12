Ambassador pledges more contributions to Việt Nam–RoK economic links

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuấn received a delegation from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Việt Nam led by Ambassador Choi Young-sam on Friday, hailing the outgoing diplomat's dedication to bilateral ties, reported the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Tuấn congratulated Ambassador Choi on his successful tenure in Việt Nam and praised his contributions to the substantive and productive development of the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across various fields, including economic and financial cooperation.

The deputy minister noted bilateral relations have continued thriving over the past three years. The state visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm to the RoK in August 2025 and by President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung to Việt Nam in April 2026, shortly after the consolidation of the Southeast Asian country's key state leadership positions, reflected the special nature of bilateral ties.

According to the Vietnamese official, economic relations between the two countries have recorded significant achievements. During Ambassador Choi’s tenure, the RoK has maintained its position as the largest foreign investor in Việt Nam. As of the end of May 2026, Korean investors had registered 10,497 projects across 19 economic sectors in Việt Nam, with total registered capital exceeding US$101 billion.

Regarding development cooperation, the RoK is Việt Nam’s second-largest bilateral donor, with total loan commitments of $4 billion for the 2023–30 period under two cooperation agreements signed with the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and the Economic Development Promotion Facility (EDPF) of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM).

For his part, Choi thanked Tuấn and officials of the Ministry of Finance for their support and for sharing information aimed at enhancing economic ties between the two countries.

The ambassador noted the RoK’s new ODA policy prioritises areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, culture, and supply chains.

He affirmed that regardless of his future position, he will keep contributing to the friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and the RoK, including in the fields of economy and finance. — VNA/VNS