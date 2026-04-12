Energy storage battery plant officially put into operation

HÀ NỘI — GG Power on Saturday officially brought into operation its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing plant in northern province of Hưng Yên, marking a significant step in Việt Nam’s push toward renewable energy and domestic technology capability.

The facility, built with an initial investment of VNĐ300 billion, has a designed capacity of 5GWh per year. Covering 1.2ha, the plant includes a modern two-storey production workshop and a research and development (R&D) centre.

The factory will supply comprehensive energy storage solutions across multiple segments, including residential systems for households, commercial and industrial (C&I) applications, and utility-scale projects connected to the national grid.

It is among the first BESS manufacturing plants in Việt Nam to be developed in a systematic and professional manner in line with international standards. With an automation rate exceeding 90 per cent, the facility enables strict quality control at every stage of production.

On the technology front, GG Power has licensed core technologies from Goldwind, a global provider of clean energy, energy storage and wind power solutions operating in more than 30 countries, including the US, Australia, Brazil and across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Through this licensing model, GG Power aims to fully master its R&D processes. The company has successfully optimised its Energy Management System (EMS), ensuring high compatibility with Việt Nam’s power grid while maintaining domestic data security.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hoàng Long emphasised that the development of renewable energy in Việt Nam requires the parallel expansion of energy storage systems.

He affirmed that the ministry would continue to support and remove obstacles for domestic enterprises to develop green and clean energy, contributing to a 'Made in Việt Nam' renewable energy ecosystem.

Despite growing demand for energy storage to address grid instability and peak load pressures, Việt Nam’s market still relies heavily on imported equipment.

National policies, including Directive No 10/CT-TTg and the revised Power Development Plan VIII, have outlined an urgent roadmap for developing distributed energy sources and deploying BESS systems to ease peak demand. Under the adjusted plan, Việt Nam is expected to require between 10GW and 16GW of BESS capacity in the coming years.

GG Power’s localisation efforts are seen as playing an important role in shifting from a technology consumer to a technology owner, strengthening energy security and enabling deeper participation in the global green value chain.

According to Vice Chairman of the Hưng Yên People’s Committee Lê Quang Hòa, the plant aligns with the province’s development strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2045 of becoming a high-tech industrial hub.

Meanwhile, GG Power Chairman and CEO Bùi Xuân Bình said the company’s ambition goes beyond manufacturing equipment to mastering core technologies, from control systems to integrated solutions.

“We are investing heavily in R&D, building internal standards, developing manufacturing capabilities and expanding international partnerships. This is not an easy path, requiring time, resources and persistence, but it is essential for establishing a new energy industry in Việt Nam,” he said.

The launch of the plant comes amid a global boom in energy storage, with the market projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28.3 per cent by 2030, according to Grand View Research, as energy storage becomes an indispensable component of modern power systems. — VNS