Tây Ninh eyes 100 industrial parks, over one-third ready

TÂY NINH — The southern province of Tân Ninh has seen notable progress with the development of 51 industrial parks, covering over 15,000 ha, reaching half of the planned goal by 2030, according to the provincial Economic Zone Authority of Tây Ninh.

According to Head of the provincial Economic Zone Authority, Trương Thanh Liêm, as per the Provincial master plan for the period 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050, Tây Ninh is aiming to establish a total of 100 industrial parks, encompassing more than 31,000ha.

“This will provide substantial room for industrial expansion and investment growth in the coming years,” he stated.

Liêm also added that out of the 51 established parks, 34 industrial parks are already eligible to receive investments, providing approximately 10,044.5ha of land with well-developed infrastructure and an increasing supply of industrial land ready for leasing.

“The total leasable industrial land area has reached 7,344,82ha, of which over 5,000ha have been occupied, representing an occupancy rate of 69.1 per cent. Currently, more than 1,371ha of clean and ready-to-lease land remain available for investors.”

Liêm affirmed that the province continues to expand and develop new industrial parks, which are closely linked with the development of transport infrastructure, logistics systems, and industrial urban areas.

“Our goal is to build modern, eco-industrial, and smart industrial parks that can meet the increasingly sophisticated requirements of international investors."

Industrial parks and economic zones have increasingly affirmed their role as key drivers of industrial growth, export development, and investment attraction in Tây Ninh Province, he affirmed.

Liêm’s affirmation was delivered at a working session between an international investor delegation led by Swiss Asia Partner SA, an international investment and financial advisory group headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, and the leadership of Tây Ninh Province in the province on Thursday.

The working session marked a significant milestone in advancing the development of the Be Milk manufacturing plant at Prodezi Industrial Park in which Swiss Asia Partner SA acts as both investor and market developer.

The Be Milk manufacturing plant, structured through a partnership and franchise agreement with France’s Sodiaal Group, is expected to require a total investment of approximately US$100 million, developed in two phases and scheduled for completion in Q2 of 2028.

During the meeting, a land reservation agreement was signed between Swiss Asia Partner SA and Prodezi, marking a key progression in the project’s investment preparation and development process.

Philippe Phan Van Ho, CEO of Swiss Asia Partner SA, commented: “Selecting an investment location is not solely based on market potential, but also on the ability to meet long-term operational standards. Tây Ninh offers clear development potential in food processing, while Prodezi Industrial Park provides a suitable platform for us to execute the project with an orientation toward efficiency, stability, and sustainability.”

Once operational, the Be Milk plant is expected to enhance Việt Nam’s domestic dairy processing capacity through the transfer of European technologies and quality management practices. It will also strengthen value chain linkages from raw materials to distribution.

At the provincial level, the project is anticipated to generate employment, contribute to fiscal revenue, and add a high value-added manufacturing component aligned with Tây Ninh’s strategy to attract high-quality FDI and promote sustainable industrial development.

The working session took place as Tây Ninh continues to strengthen its position as a leading investment destination in Southern Việt Nam.

In 2025, the province ranked among the top 10 most attractive localities for large-scale enterprises, with newly registered and adjusted foreign direct investment (FDI) totaling $1.7 billion.

This strong performance is underpinned by ample industrial land availability, continuously improving regional connectivity, and a strategic focus on high value-added manufacturing industries.

At the same time, global FDI flows are increasingly shifting toward projects aligned with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

Tây Ninh’s well-prepared investment infrastructure positions the province to effectively capture this trend and enhance its competitive advantage. — VNS