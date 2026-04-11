EVN ramps up measures to ensure stable power supply during peak dry season

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Electricity (EVN) is stepping up measures to secure power supply for the coming dry season, as rising demand and global uncertainties put pressure on the energy system.

EVN said that the second quarter of 2026 is forecast to mark the peak of the dry season, with electricity consumption expected to surge significantly due to hot weather, industrial production and new demand from digital transformation, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles.

A range of coordinated measures are being implemented to ensure stable electricity supply, EVN said, stressing efforts to secure adequate fuel and maintain readiness to operate plants in line with system requirements, while strengthening maintenance to improve reliability and comply with environmental standards.

Hydropower plants have been asked to closely monitor hydrological conditions and operate reservoirs flexibly to balance water demand for agriculture, domestic use and electricity generation during the dry season.

The National Power Transmission Corporation is working to ensure safe grid operations, address equipment issues and accelerate the installation of reactive power compensation systems and battery energy storage systems (BESS), particularly in the northern region.

Power distribution companies are preparing supply plans for different scenarios while coordinating with major customers to adjust loads when necessary, and promoting energy-saving measures and distributed power sources.

EVN is also focusing on accelerating key power projects, including Quảng Trạch 1 thermal power plant which is expected to synchronise its first unit with the grid in April and begin commercial operations in May 2026.

The Quảng Trạch 2 LNG project is scheduled to break ground in the second quarter, while procedures for Quảng Trạch 3 are being finalised.

Other projects, including the Trị An hydropower expansion and the Bắc Ái pumped-storage hydropower plant, are also being hastened.

In addition, several transmission projects are expected completion in the second quarter, including 500kV and 220kV lines linking Nho Quan, Phủ Lý and Thường Tín, as well as connections serving Phú Quốc ahead of APEC.

EVN has called on households and businesses to use electricity efficiently, especially by limiting the simultaneous use of high-capacity appliances during peak evening hours to reduce pressure on the system.

In the first quarter of 2026, EVN reported total electricity production and imports at 76.86 billion kWh, up 6.6 per cent year-on-year, in which coal-fired power accounted for the largest share of 52.8 per cent, followed by hydropower (20.9 per cent), renewables (15.4 per cent), gas-fired power (7 per cent) and imports (3.8 per cent). — VNS