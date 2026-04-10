Investment deal signed for Cà Ná LNG power plant, wharf projects

KHÁNH HÒA — An investment agreement for the Cà Ná LNG-fired power plant and a credit agreement for Cà Ná Wharf Complex – Phase 1 in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa, worth more than VNĐ60 trillion (US$2.3 billion) in total, were signed on April 10.

This is the first LNG power project selected through an international bidding process under the National Power Development Plan VIII, aimed at developing energy supply and infrastructure and ensuring national energy security in line with the spirit of the Politburo's Resolution 70 dated August 20, 2025 on guaranteeing national energy security by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

For Khánh Hòa, the project is not only a large-scale power generation facility but also a foundation for developing industries, services and infrastructure associated with the energy sector. The implementation of the Cà Ná LNG project is expected to expand the energy value chain, enhance competitiveness and gradually establish a central LNG hub for the central and southern regions, leveraging the area’s deep-water port and stable geological conditions.

It will include a combined-cycle gas turbine power plant using LNG with a capacity of 1,500 MW, expected to supply about nine billion kWh of electricity per year to the national power system. There will be an LNG storage and regasification system with a capacity of 1–1.2 million tonnes per year, a 220,000 cubic metre storage tank, an LNG import terminal, a 2,400-metre eastern breakwater, and other supporting infrastructure.

Covering a total area of 139 hectares, including over 28 hectares of land and more than 111 hectares of water surface, the project has a total estimated investment of about VNĐ57.4 trillion ($2.18 billion). The plant is expected to be put into operation in 2030.

At the ceremony, a VNĐ3 trillion credit agreement was also signed between Cà Ná General Port JSC and the Vietnam Development Bank (VDB) for Phase 1 of the Cà Ná Wharf Complex under the Cà Ná General Port project, which is scheduled for disbursement before June 30, 2027.

The agreement reflects a long-term investment strategy and sustainable development vision for an integrated energy–logistics port–green industrial zone complex developed by Trungnam Group. The Cà Ná General Port is designed as a deep-water port capable of receiving vessels of 300,000–500,000 tonnes.

Nguyễn Tâm Thịnh, chairman of Trungnam Group, said the signing marked an important step in implementing the commitment of domestic enterprises to major projects of the region and the country, in line with Politburo Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private economic development dated May 4, 2025 and the development strategy of Khánh Hòa Province in the new period.

With nearly 1.6 GW of renewable energy already connected to the national grid, Trungnam Group is continuing to develop key energy projects, with a long-term vision of expanding LNG infrastructure and producing hydrogen and ammonia (NH₃) in the future. — VNA/VNS