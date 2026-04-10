SHB signs private placement deals with major investment funds

HÀ NỘI — Saigon–Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) on Thursday signed agreements for the private placement of shares with a number of leading domestic and international investment funds, marking a significant step in its capital expansion strategy.

The signing ceremony, held in Hà Nội, featured prominent institutional investors including VinaCapital, Dragon Capital and Korea Investment Management (KIM), among others.

Speaking at the event, SHB Chief Executive Officer Ngô Thu Hà said the strong interest from major investors reaffirmed the bank’s credibility and position in the financial market. She noted that the participation of professional investors would help accelerate SHB’s growth in the coming period by strengthening its capital base and enhancing its ability to meet international risk management standards.

“The cooperation marks not only the beginning of a successful transaction but also a long-term partnership where SHB and its investors share values, pursue sustainable growth and aim for new milestones,” Hà said.

Under the plan, SHB will issue 200 million shares via private placement to professional securities investors, equivalent to approximately 4.35 per cent of its total outstanding shares prior to the issuance. The State Securities Commission has confirmed receipt of the bank’s registration dossier for the offering.

Among participating investors, funds related to Dragon Capital registered to purchase a total of 34 million shares through entities such as Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited, Samsung Vietnam Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity) and Hanoi Investments Holdings Limited.

Meanwhile, funds under Korea Investment Management - one of South Korea’s leading asset managers - registered to acquire nearly 13 million shares via KIM Vietnam Growth Equity Fund, TMAM Vietnam Equity Mother Fund and other affiliated funds.

Other notable participants include Hanwha Life Vietnam and VinaCapital, registering to buy 12.5 million and 10.55 million shares, respectively. PVI Asset Management registered the largest volume at 62.5 million shares, alongside PVI Infrastructure Investment Fund with 25 million shares. FPT Capital and HPP Investment Fund also joined the deal with registrations of 29.96 million and 12.5 million shares, respectively.

Saigon–Hanoi Securities JSC acted as the exclusive advisor for the private placement, facilitating access to a diverse pool of professional investors and contributing to the success of the transaction.

The private placement is one of three components in SHB’s plan to raise its charter capital to VNĐ53.4 trillion (over US$2 billion). In total, the bank plans to issue 750 million shares, including private placement, rights offering to existing shareholders and an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Upon completion, SHB expects to raise more than VNĐ10 trillion, including share premium, positioning itself among the top four largest private joint-stock banks in Việt Nam.

At the event, Trịnh Quỳnh Giao, representative of PVI Asset Management, said the fund’s participation reflected not only an investment decision but also long-term confidence in SHB’s strategic vision, management capability and growth prospects.

“From the perspective of a professional asset manager, we prioritise financial institutions that combine scale, operational efficiency and sustainable growth potential. We believe SHB will effectively translate new capital into new growth momentum and long-term value,” she said.

SHB shares are among the earliest listed banking stocks and are part of the VN30 index, representing large-cap and highly liquid stocks. In 2025, the stock was named 'Banking Stock of the Year' by FChoice, recognising its performance in scale, liquidity, governance and transparency.

As Việt Nam’s stock market is set to be upgraded by FTSE Russell in September, SHB’s inclusion in the FTSE Global All Cap Index is expected to open access to passive capital flows from global ETFs and index funds managing trillions of US dollars, reflecting its compliance with international standards on scale, liquidity and disclosure.

Strengthening capital to attract foreign inflows

As Việt Nam deepens global integration and its stock market gains higher classification, SHB’s capital increase is seen as a key step not only to expand operations but also to enhance financial resilience and meet international risk management standards.

In the banking sector, capital adequacy, risk governance and asset quality are critical indicators of financial health and play a decisive role in attracting foreign investment and improving international creditworthiness.

In 2025, SHB successfully arranged two ESG-linked syndicated loans totalling $600 million. The bank is also pursuing additional international funding plans, with ongoing negotiations reaching up to $1 billion.

These developments highlight that strengthening capital and governance is not only an internal requirement but also a driver for expanding international partnerships and funding access.

With a strengthened capital base, SHB is entering 2026 with ambitious growth plans. The transfer of the remaining 50 per cent stake in SHB Finance to Krungsri, a member of Japan’s MUFG Group, is expected to be completed as early as the second quarter of 2026, generating significant capital surplus and allowing the bank to focus on core business segments.

In 2025, SHB reported pre-tax profit of VNĐ15 trillion, up 30 per cent year-on-year and exceeding its annual target.

The bank has also maintained a stable and attractive dividend policy, with payout ratios ranging from 16–18 per cent in recent years, including cash dividends. The 2025 dividend is expected at 16 per cent, comprising 6 per cent in cash and 10 per cent in shares.

Looking ahead, SHB aims to become the most efficient bank in Việt Nam, the most popular digital bank and the leading retail bank, while remaining a key provider of financial services to major corporate clients. By 2035, the bank targets becoming a leading modern retail, green and digital bank in the region.

SHB will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on April 22 at the Melia Hotel in Hà Nội. VNS