OKX Ventures, HashKey invest in CAEX, join as strategic partners

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Prosperity Crypto Asset Exchange Joint Stock Company (CAEX) on Friday announced that OKX Ventures and HashKey Capital, one of HashKey’s fintech investment funds, have entered into agreements to invest in the company and become its strategic partners.

The agreements bring these partners into CAEX alongside founding shareholders VPBankS and LynkiD.

Together with other shareholders, OKX Ventures and HashKey Capital will contribute funds to CAEX in April so that it can meet minimum capital requirements of VNĐ10 trillion (US$380 million) to participate in Việt Nam 's pilot programme for regulated crypto asset trading under Government Resolution No 05/2025/NQ-CP.

The partnership brings together Vietnamese financial and technology expertise and global crypto capabilities to support CAEX's growth and compliance.

As strategic partners and shareholders, HashKey and OKX Ventures will explore collaboration with CAEX on technical infrastructure, security systems, compliance and risk management, as well as liquidity connectivity in line with applicable laws and regulations.

VPBank Securities (VPBankS), a Vietnamese financial institution and part of the Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank, ticker: VPB) ecosystem, is a founding shareholder and key strategic partner of CAEX and contributes financial strength, governance and investment expertise to the exchange.

LynkiD, a technology partner within the VPBank ecosystem, is also a founding shareholder of CAEX and supports digital identity, user experience and core platform infrastructure to ensure secure, fast and seamless operations for the firm.

Chairman and CEO of CAEX Nguyễn Hồng Trung said: “We believe the cooperation with OKX Ventures and HashKey will enable CAEX to access and operate a crypto asset trading platform in line with international standards.

"CAEX is committed to building a transparent, secure and accessible exchange where every investor can participate, unlock opportunities and enjoy a dynamic experience in the era of digital assets.”

OKX Global Markets Vice President Netero Dai added : "Việt Nam is one of the most dynamic markets for digital assets, with strong user adoption and a clear move toward a regulated framework.

"Our partnership with CAEX reflects our mission to create a safe, trusted environment for people to transact with crypto. We’re proud to support the development of a secure and compliant platform for Vietnam’s growing digital asset community.”

HashKey Exchange BG CEO, Haiyang Ru, said: “Việt Nam is one of the most vibrant and high-potential markets in Asia. These conditions create an ideal environment for the next generation of fully licensed crypto asset enterprises. We are honoured to partner with CAEX to share our long-term vision of compliance, transparency, sustainability, and market-wide trust.”

CAEX was established to become a leading crypto asset trading platform and expand access to compliant, modern investment channels for Vietnamese investors. The company plays a strategic role within VPBank’s ecosystem in serving a broad range of customer financial needs.

Vietnam Prosperity Crypto Asset Exchange Joint Stock Company (CAEX) is a member of VPBank’s financial ecosystem. Established with the vision of building a transparent and secure crypto asset trading platform for investors.

Led by VPBankS, LynkiD and strategic partners, CAEX brings together an experienced team of professionals in finance, technology and cybersecurity, with the goal of contributing to the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s digital financial ecosystem.

HashKey Fintech Investment Fund III is an investment fund focused on digital assets, fintech and related infrastructure opportunities. Through a combination of liquid digital asset positions and strategic investments in early-stage and growth-stage portfolio companies, the fund seeks to support ecosystem development while pursuing long-term capital appreciation.

For the avoidance of doubt, HashKey Fintech Investment Fund III does not form part of the consolidated group of HashKey Holdings Limited.

HashKey Exchange is a digital asset exchange operated by Hash Blockchain Limited and is part of HashKey Holdings Limited, a publicly listed company. The exchange is committed to setting benchmarks in compliance, asset protection and platform security for the virtual asset industry. Operated by Hash Blockchain Limited, it is one of the first licensed retail virtual asset exchanges in Hong Kong.

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of OKX, a fintech company on a mission to modernise money and markets. Today it is trusted by more than 120 million people around the world who use OKX services to invest, transact and trade digital assets across a number of financial instruments including spot, futures and decentralised markets.

As one of the world's largest platforms, OKX is known for its exchange, wallet and onchain ecosystem used by everyday people and large institutions. — VNS