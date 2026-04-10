Jet fuel supply secured for holiday peak

HÀ NỘI — Jet fuel supply is expected to meet demand through to the end of April and the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and International Workers' Day (May 1) holiday peak, authorities confirmed.

At the Ministry of Construction’s press conference on April 9, Đỗ Hồng Cẩm, deputy director the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, said the outlook for Jet A-1 fuel supply had improved from earlier projections.

Major suppliers, including Petrolimex Aviation and Skypec, which together account for more than 80 per cent of the domestic market, have revealed that they can ensure sufficient fuel for airlines to maintain scheduled operations through the holiday period, he said.

Suppliers are continuing to negotiate and diversify supply sources both domestically and internationally, while enhancing storage and distribution capacity to support flight operations, Cẩm said.

Cẩm added that potential adjustments to the ceiling price for domestic economy-class airfares are under consideration as one of solutions to address rising costs.

He stressed the need for careful assessment of market impacts and regulatory procedures.

Another option under consideration is allowing airlines to introduce fuel surcharges to cope with rapid and unpredictable fuel price fluctuations but still ensure balance of interests between businesses and consumer, he added.

Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, plans to offer nearly 1.12 million seats on domestic and international routes during the peak holiday period, up 15.5 per cent from a year earlier.

The group expects to operate nearly 5,500 flights across its network, as it seeks to maintain stable operations and add services to meet rising travel demand.

Vietjet Air said it will also expand operations during the holidays, scheduling nearly 3,800 flights between April 25 and May 5.

The airline will add around 500 flights compared with the previous year, marking a 16 per cent increase. Total seat capacity during the peak period is expected to reach about 832,000 seats, up 130,000 seats, or 18 per cent year-on-year. — VNS