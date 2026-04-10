Forum highlights cooperative–private sector linkages for sustainable growth

HÀ NỘI — The third National Cooperative Forum was held in Hà Nội on April 10, focusing on strengthening linkages between cooperatives and private enterprises, especially in high-tech agriculture, processing, exports and logistics.

Held under the theme “Connecting the cooperative economy with the private economic ecosystem,” the event drew around 300 delegates from Government agencies, ministries, localities, international organisations, businesses and cooperatives.

The forum marked Vietnam Cooperative Day (April 11), 80 years since President Hồ Chí Minh called for the formation of agricultural cooperatives, and the 2026 Month of Action for Cooperatives.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance Cao Xuân Thu Vân said the forum comes as the Politburo’s Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW identifies the private sector as a key growth driver. She said the focus is now on how cooperatives connect with businesses for mutual development.

Việt Nam has more than 35,000 cooperatives with nearly seven million members. Agricultural cooperatives account for 66.8 per cent, while others operate in industry, handicrafts, trade, transport and environment.

About 78 per cent of cooperatives are operating effectively. Nearly 4,700 are involved in value chains and around 2,600 apply high technology, showing a shift towards more market-oriented models.

Closer cooperation is seen as essential, combining cooperatives’ stable raw material supply with enterprises’ capital, technology and market access.

“When effectively connected, these forces can form new value chains and create sustainable opportunities,” Vân said.

Officials said successful models have emerged, including partnerships with processing firms and the use of digital platforms to expand market reach.

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyễn Ngọc Cảnh said cooperatives still face barriers in accessing credit due to limited scale and transparency. The banking sector will continue improving lending policies and promoting preferential loans for cooperative–enterprise partnerships.

Đỗ Mạnh Khôi from the Ministry of Finance called for further improvements to the legal framework, stronger capacity for cooperatives and better coordination with businesses.

Officials said stronger linkages will help improve efficiency, boost value chains and support sustainable growth and livelihoods. — VNA/VNS