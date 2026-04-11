Training provided to boost corporate readiness for pilot carbon market

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is stepping up efforts to strengthen corporate readiness for participation in the carbon market, with around 110 companies taking part in a series of training workshops in April across major cities.

The programme, jointly held by the Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), aims to prepare businesses for the pilot phase of the domestic carbon market in 2025-26.

The first workshop was held on April 10 in HCM City, bringing together firms that have been allocated greenhouse gas emission quotas under the pilot scheme.

Additional sessions are scheduled in Đà Nẵng and Hà Nội this month.

Nguyễn Tuấn Quang, Deputy Director of the Department of Climate Change, said participation in the carbon market should be viewed not only as a compliance requirement but also as an opportunity for businesses to optimise resources, adopt cleaner technologies and enhance competitiveness.

Early engagement will help enterprises proactively align production plans with emission control requirements, especially as global standards become more stringent, he said.

UNDP representative Francesca Nardini reaffirmed UNDP’s commitment to supporting Việt Nam in building a transparent and efficient carbon market.

She highlighted the development of a national registry system for greenhouse gas emission quotas and carbon credits as a key foundation to ensure transaction security, ownership tracking and quota management.

The training programme comes as Việt Nam accelerates its roadmap for launching a domestic carbon market.

During the workshops, participating companies receive updates on emission reduction regulations, learn about the structure and operation of the carbon market, and gain hands-on experience using the national registry system.

Officials said establishing an effective domestic carbon market is a crucial step in translating Việt Nam’s climate commitments into action, while helping mobilise climate finance, promote low-emission investments and support the country’s transition to a greener growth model.

The Department of Climate Change and UNDP said they will continue working with to support the successful rollout of the carbon market in Việt Nam. — VNS