Where connections take shape

Held from April 8 - 11 at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre (VEC), Đông Anh, Hà Nội, Expo 2026 brings together global and local businesses to connect, explore markets and grow, highlighting Việt Nam’s role as a dynamic trade hub and gateway to Southeast Asia.
Ambassador and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Mai Phan Dũng on April 10 met with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to exchange views on the outcomes of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC14) and the organisation’s future work orientation, and to reaffirm Vietnam’s support for the multilateral trading system.
The southern province of Tây Ninh has seen notable progress with the development of 51 industrial parks, covering over 15,000 hectares, reaching half of the planned goal by 2030, according to the provincial Economic Zone Authority of Tây Ninh.
Việt Nam is stepping up efforts to strengthen corporate readiness for participation in the carbon market, with around 110 companies taking part in a series of training workshops in April across major cities.
POSCO Future M, a subsidiary of the Republic of Korea’s POSCO Group, has selected Sông Công II Industrial Park in the northern province of Thái Nguyên to build its first large-scale battery materials plant in Việt Nam, according to Viglacera Corporation.
The Mekong Delta real estate market is entering a decisive transition phase, moving away from short-term speculation towards long-term value-driven investment, with Cần Thơ City emerging as the central force behind this transformation.
Rather than relying heavily on tax incentives, the model emphasises improving the overall investment environment, including transparency, efficiency and regulatory certainty, to enhance long-term competitiveness.