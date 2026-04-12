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Home Economy

Where connections take shape

April 12, 2026 - 11:20
Held from April 8 - 11 at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre (VEC), Đông Anh, Hà Nội, Expo 2026 brings together global and local businesses to connect, explore markets and grow, highlighting Việt Nam’s role as a dynamic trade hub and gateway to Southeast Asia.

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Economy

Việt Nam strongly supports multilateral trading system

Ambassador and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Mai Phan Dũng on April 10 met with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to exchange views on the outcomes of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC14) and the organisation’s future work orientation, and to reaffirm Vietnam’s support for the multilateral trading system.

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