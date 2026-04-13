Tax authorities plan to inspect 108 enterprises in 2026

HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Taxation has announced a list of 108 enterprises subject to specialised inspection in 2026.

According to Decision 446/QĐ-CT on the specialised inspection plan for 2026 issued last week, the enterprises are mainly in large cities and provinces such as Hà Nội, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Hưng Yên, Thái Nguyên, Tây Ninh and Đồng Nai.

The list includes six banks, named BacABank, Maritime Bank, NamABank, Sài Gòn - Hà Nội Bank, SeABank, VietABank.

In the financial sector, several enterprises are also on the inspection list, such as Techcombank Securities Joint Stock Company, VPS Securities Joint Stock Company and Techcombank Fund Management Joint Stock Company.

In Hà Nội, some enterprises on the list include Hanoi Real Estate Services and Business Joint Stock Company, VPS Securities Joint Stock Company, ROX CONS Vietnam Construction Investment Joint Stock Company, May 10 Corporation - Joint Stock Company and Hải Phát Investment Joint Stock Company.

In HCM City, tax authorities will conduct inspections of a number of businesses such as Masterise Homes Real Estate Development Co Ltd, Number One Trading and Service Production Co Ltd, BCONS Real Estate JSC, Cao Nguyên Coffee Service JSC, Saigon Telecommunications Technology JSC, and CP Paper JSC.

In Hải Phòng, the list includes An Phát Xanh Plastics JSC and Amtran Vietnam Technology Co Ltd.

In Đồng Nai, there are businesses such as Inzi Vina Co Ltd, Chang Shin Vietnam Limited Liability Company, Samil Vina Co Ltd. — BIZHUB/VNS