Đà Nẵng charts mega merger for global eco-city vision

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng City is setting out an ambitious long-term vision to become a smart, liveable urban centre and a key national hub for logistics, start-up innovation, finance, free trade and sea-based economic growth by 2050, with a further goal of evolving into a global eco-city and desirable destination by 2075.

The city’s Master Plan for 2050–75, approved by the Government, aims to reshape the central city by merging with the former Quảng Nam Province, creating one of the largest urban areas among the country’s six centrally governed cities, with a total area of 11,859.59 sq.km.

The plan, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà, projects space for a population of up to six million and envisions a network of economically strong urban centres.

These include Đà Nẵng’s downtown, the ancient town of Hội An, Tam Kỳ township, the culturally rich Điện Bàn Town and the logistics-focused Chu Lai open economic and industrial manufacturing zone. The Chu Lai area is expected to expand from 28,000 to 40,000 hectares in the coming decades.

Đà Nẵng is accelerating construction of an international logistics centre, underpinned by a growing transport network that includes the Liên Chiểu deep-sea port, Tiên Sa and Chu Lai ports, and the international airports in Đà Nẵng and Chu Lai.

The central hub is also expected to strengthen tourism and cultural industries, positioning them as key economic drivers. The city is home to globally recognised attractions such as the UNESCO-listed Hội An Ancient Town and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, the Chàm Islands–Hội An World Biosphere Reserve, and the Ma Nhai cliff inscription collection at Ngũ Hành Sơn (Marble Mountains), which is inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register for Asia and the Pacific.

The expanded Đà Nẵng now includes around 500,000 hectares of protected natural areas across national parks and nature reserves. These include conservation programmes for two critically endangered species, the saola (Pseudoryx nghetinhensis) and the grey-shanked douc langur (Pygathrix cinerea), as well as endangered species such as the red-shanked douc langur (Pygathrix nemaeus) and the Asian elephant (Elephas maximus).

Under a Government decision establishing the new administrative unit formed by merging Đà Nẵng and Quảng Nam, the city will comprise 94 local administrative units, including 23 wards, 70 communes and a special administrative zone covering the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Islands.

The new Đà Nẵng has attracted a total registered investment of US$30.6 billion from domestic and foreign direct investment projects.

Authorities have launched Việt Nam’s International Financial Centre in Đà Nẵng and are moving ahead with plans for a free trade zone aimed at drawing global investment in high-tech industries, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

The planned 22-berth Liên Chiểu Port is set to become a key logistics hub, linking north–south rail and road networks with the East–West Economic Corridor 2, which connects Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Việt Nam through Đà Nẵng’s port system. It is expected to operate as an international gateway port, the country’s third after Lạch Huyện Port in Hải Phòng and Cái Mép–Thị Vải.

The city has also proposed a US$10 billion investment to upgrade Chu Lai International Airport to meet rising demand driven by tourism, investment and logistics growth through 2050.

Twelve organisations and financial institutions have joined the International Financial Centre (IFC) Đà Nẵng as members, including Makara Capital Việt Nam Holding, Bybit Technology Việt Nam, Đà Nẵng Fintech Lab, Siglaw IFC, DTC Pay Việt Nam, APEX Việt Nam IFC Services, Valverde Investment Partners, Misa Novafinx and Remi Tech.

Memoranda of understanding on co-operation have also been signed with Newtechco Group, Deutsche Bank Vietnam, United Overseas Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Terne Holdings, TMC Academy Singapore, Yuan Ze University in Taiwan, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Việt Nam Blockchain Association to support the development of high-quality human resources for the IFC.

Đà Nẵng has set a target of having at least five financial technology (FinTech) businesses with revenues of over VNĐ1 trillion ($40 million) yearly, while Free Trade Zone would contribute 17.9 per cent to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP). — VNS