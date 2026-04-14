Australia considers imposing anti-dumping duties on steel imports from Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Australia may launch an anti-dumping investigation into galvanised steel imports from Việt Nam and South Korea, authorities said, raising concerns for exporters and prompting calls for early preparation.

Citing an announcement from the Australian Anti-Dumping Commission (ADC) and the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said the Australian Government last Tuesday announced that the ADC had received an application requesting the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation into galvanised steel products imported from Việt Nam and South Korea.

The products concerned are classified under the following tariff codes: 7210.49.00, 7212.30.00, 7225.92.00 and 7226.99.00.

The ADC is reviewing the issues raised in the application to determine whether there are reasonable grounds to issue a notice initiating an anti-dumping investigation.

Under Australian law, a decision on whether to proceed with the investigation must be made on or before April 20.

TRAV will continue coordinating with the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia and relevant information sources to inform associations, businesses and related parties about the outcome of the review regarding the potential initiation of the investigation in the coming period.

TRAV recommended that companies exporting galvanised steel to Australia proactively monitor developments in the case and prepare response plans. First, they should review all export activities related to the investigated product codes, particularly data on selling prices and production costs.

In addition, businesses should actively coordinate with TRAV to stay updated, while considering hiring international legal counsel experienced in anti-dumping cases to prepare documentation and appropriate defence arguments if the investigation is initiated.

Moreover, companies should reassess their market strategies, diversify export markets to reduce reliance on a single market and develop business scenarios in case anti-dumping duties are imposed.

TRAV emphasised that early preparation would help enterprises minimise adverse impacts and enhance their ability to protect their legitimate interests. — VNS