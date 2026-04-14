MoIT streamlines import–export procedures to boost trade growth

HÀ NỘI — Import and export procedures will be streamlined from May 1 under a new decision aimed at cutting red tape and improving access to tariff preferences for businesses.

Decision No 771/QĐ-BCT, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade last week, revises and abolishes a range of administrative procedures, with a strong focus on simplifying certificates of origin (C/O) – a key requirement for exporters.

A total of 36 procedures have been amended, mainly covering the issuance of preferential and non-preferential C/Os under major free trade agreements, including those with ASEAN, China, South Korea, Japan, CPTPP, RCEP and the UK.

The updated framework also includes provisions for reissued and retrospective C/Os, back-to-back certificates and origin certification for goods from non-tariff zones and bonded warehouses.

In parallel, the ministry has revised rules allowing traders to self-certify the origin of goods within ASEAN, aligning Việt Nam with international practices and reducing administrative burdens for firms.

The changes are based on new regulations, including Circular No. 12/2026/TT-BCT, which removes outdated provisions and aims to improve transparency and consistency in trade governance.

Officials say the reforms are expected to shorten processing times, lower compliance costs and help businesses better utilise tariff incentives under free trade agreements.

Amid a volatile and unpredictable world situation, Việt Nam’s trade continued to grow strongly in the first quarter. Total import-export turnover reached nearly US$250 billion, up 23 per cent year-on-year. Exports rose by over 19 per cent to $123 billion, while imports increased by 27 per cent to nearly $127 billion.

The ministry said continued efforts to streamline C/O and other administrative procedures are key to boosting competitiveness, expanding market access and sustaining double-digit trade growth. — VNS