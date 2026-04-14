HCM City strengthens global capital links with London Stock Exchange partnership

HCM CITY — HCM City is actively positioning itself not just as a traditional financial hub, but as a next-generation financial centre capable of deep integration with international capital markets and leveraging technology to create a competitive advantage, Nguyễn Công Vinh, vice chairman of its People’s Committee, told an investment forum on April 14.

The forum, organised by the Vietnam International Financial Centre in HCM City and HDBank in collaboration with the London Stock Exchange, discussed connecting Việt Nam’s capital market with the global financial system.

Vinh described it as a milestone in developing the city’s finance–technology ecosystem, helping strengthen links between financial institutions and promoting models driven by technology, data and innovation.

“Cooperation with the London Stock Exchange, one of the world’s leading financial centres, is a strategic move.

“It not only opens the door for Vietnamese enterprises to access international capital, but also helps raise governance standards, enhance transparency and deepen integration into global financial markets.”

The launch of fintech models marks a further step in building the city’s finance–technology ecosystem since these platforms are expected to incubate new financial models, connect banks, investors and businesses, and act as a bridge for Vietnamese firms expanding into international markets, according to Vinh.

“The city is committed to working with partners to refine a flexible legal framework aligned with international standards, build a transparent, stable and predictable investment environment, and promote innovation in the financial sector.”

At the forum, HDBank and the London Stock Exchange signed a strategic agreement for establishing a long-term framework to support Vietnamese enterprises in accessing global capital markets.

The partnership will focus on cross-border capital mobilisation, including the issuance of equities, bonds and other financial instruments in London, while strengthening links with institutional investors and improving corporate governance and transparency to international standards.

Kim Byoungho, chairman of HDBank, said the partnership was not only about raising capital, but also about helping Vietnamese enterprises meet global standards of governance, transparency and sustainable development.

“Across Việt Nam, there are companies with extraordinary potential. What they need is not just capital, but the right capital – long-term, international and strategic.

“Our partnership with the London Stock Exchange is a strong signal to global markets. It reflects international standards, deep liquidity and, above all, trust in the ability of Vietnamese enterprises to meet global benchmarks – and confidence that Việt Nam is ready to engage capital at scale.”

Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, said Vietnamese enterprises had shown they could meet international standards and expressed confidence the country is ready to attract large-scale global capital flows.

She said the partnership reflected London’s commitment to supporting emerging markets even as Việt Nam positions itself as one of Asia’s most dynamic economies.

Expanding access to international capital

HDBank and the London Stock Exchange also signed agreements with several major Vietnamese corporations to support their access to global capital markets.

Also at the event, the Fintech Hub, a core component of the International Financial Centre, was launched as a platform connecting financial institutions, technology firms and investment funds.

Also unveiled was a fintech investment fund of around $30 million to support startups in their growth phase.

Experts said building direct links with leading global financial centres would strengthen Vietnamese enterprises’ ability to raise capital and enhance the country’s position in the global financial system.

The city’s vice chairman said that, with the backing of major financial institutions and an expanding technology platform, HCM City had the foundations to become a key destination for international capital flows.

“We expect that, in future, HCM City will not only be Việt Nam’s financial centre, but also a key regional hub, connecting capital, technology and innovation flows across Asia,” Vinh said. — VNS