HDBank partners LSE to boost Vietnamese firms’ global capital access

HCM CITY — The HCM City Development Commercial Bank (HDBank) has entered a strategic partnership agreement with the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to support Vietnamese businesses in accessing international capital markets.

This is part of the High-Level Investment Forum held on Tuesday, by HDBank, LSE and the Việt Nam International Finance Centre in HCM City (VIFC).

As international capital flows move towards greater selectivity and sustainability, the need for deeper connections with global capital markets is rising for Vietnamese businesses, especially the ones within the VIFC ecosystem.

At the forum, businesses learned more about global financial standards, from strategic advice and capital structuring to listing and fundraising opportunities on the London market.

HDBank and LSE’s partnership will focus on promoting cross-border fundraising activities, including the issuance of shares, bonds, and other financial instruments on the London market, as well as strengthening connections with global institutional investors and improving transparency and corporate governance standards.

LSE is one of the world's leading financial centres, currently home to over 1,600 international companies and operating one of the world's largest bond markets, with a size of approximately US$34 trillion.

HDBank and LSE also implemented co-operation agreements with several leading Vietnamese businesses to support their access to international capital markets. They focus on arranging capital raising structures, advising on listings and connecting with global investors.

Participating businesses include corporations in the industrial, manufacturing, and export sectors such as Hoa Sen, THACO, and Phúc Sinh.

Nguyễn Công Vinh, deputy chairman of HCM City People's Committee, said: “HCM City welcomes the co-operation between HDBank, the International Finance Centre, and the London Stock Exchange, as a symbol of connecting trust and opportunities at a time when the Vietnamese economy is aiming for GDP growth above 10 per cent.”

“We are committed to creating a transparent international financial environment where Vietnamese businesses can confidently expand and contribute to shaping a shared prosperous future.”

Kim Byoungho, chairman of the Board of Directors of HDBank, said: “The co-operation with the LSE is not only aimed at raising capital, but also at supporting Vietnamese businesses in accessing global standards of governance, transparency, and sustainable development.”

“Through the London platform, HDBank expects to open a long-term connection channel between the Vietnamese market and international investors.”

HDBank also announced plans to issue up to $300 million in international green bonds, marking a significant step in its sustainable financing strategy and expanding long-term funding sources from international markets.

Additionally, HDBank and the International Finance Corporation (a member of the World Bank Group) established a partnership to promote sustainable finance and climate finance, support small and medium-sized enterprises, and develop supply chain finance.

In the technology sector, HDBank is collaborating with Temenos to deploy a next-generation core banking platform for HDBank, as well as Vikki Digital Bank and other financial institutions, creating a technological foundation for long-term growth and innovation.

Dame Julia Hoggett, Managing Director of the London Stock Exchange, said: “Việt Nam is emerging as one of the most dynamic growth economies in Asia, with increasing potential to attract international capital flows.”

“We appreciate HDBank’s role in fostering market connectivity and supporting businesses in accessing global capital opportunities. This partnership also reflects London’s commitment to supporting emerging markets in raising standards and integrating into the international financial system.” — VNS