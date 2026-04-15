Vietnamese, Bulgarian businesses step up tech, green growth cooperation

HÀ NỘI — A recent Sofia seminar on Việt Nam–Bulgaria economic and industrial ties, focusing on innovation, digital transformation and green transition, drew broad participation from government agencies, business groups, enterprises and the Vietnamese community in the European country.

Opening the event, Vasil Todorov, vice president of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), highlighted strong cooperation prospects as global supply chains continue to be restructured. He described Việt Nam as a dynamic and increasingly influential partner in the Asia–Pacific, offering wide-ranging opportunities for Bulgarian firms in industry, technology and trade.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt said rapid global changes are creating both challenges and new opportunities driven by digitalisation, green transition and innovation. She noted that the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in October 2025 has laid a solid political foundation for expanding economic, technological and business links.

Việt Nam is entering a new growth phase powered by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, aiming to become a developed country by 2045, she said, suggesting priority areas for cooperation such as AI, IT, manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy and green technologies.

The ambassador also expressed hope that the two countries will serve as gateways to ASEAN and European markets for each other.

At a thematic session, Nguyễn Thanh Hải from the embassy’s Trade Office presented Việt Nam’s economic landscape, industrial strategy and cooperation needs in innovation, digital transformation and green technologies.

Bulgarian officials shared policy directions and practical experience, helping foster more substantive exchanges.

Representatives of the Vietnamese Business Association in Bulgaria, along with local enterprises and industry groups, highlighted strong potential in sectors such as manufacturing, electronics, optoelectronics, defence technology, digital solutions, AI, environmental technology and materials processing. Many pointed to the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Strategic Partnership framework as key drivers for expanding trade, investment and technology transfer.

Business matching activities held alongside the event saw strong engagement from Bulgarian firms in industrial technology, automation, electrical equipment, AI, environmental solutions and the defence industry. A showcase of Vietnamese products also helped promote the country’s image and offerings to local partners.

The seminar forms part of ongoing efforts to advance the Việt Nam–Bulgaria Strategic Partnership, while meeting Bulgarian partners’ growing interest in Việt Nam’s investment climate, industrial direction and priority areas for cooperation in innovation, digital transformation and green development. — VNA/VNS