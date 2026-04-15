Quảng Ninh proposes Việt Nam’s first digital and knowledge economic zone

HÀ NỘI — Quảng Ninh Province is planning a large-scale digital economic zone aimed at turning the northern locality into a regional technology and data hub, as Việt Nam accelerates its shift towards high-value, innovation-driven growth.

The proposed Digital and Free Knowledge Economic Zone would span about 26,380 hectares across key areas such as Hoàng Quế, Việt Hưng, Bãi Cháy and Tuần Châu. It is designed to attract between 80 and 150 global technology corporations, including projects in semiconductor design and artificial intelligence.

Once operational, the zone is expected to contribute 8-12 per cent of the province’s gross regional domestic product and create between 150,000 and 250,000 high-quality jobs.

Unlike existing economic zones in Quảng Ninh, which largely focus on manufacturing and border trade, the new model centres on digital infrastructure and knowledge-based industries.

It will be built around four pillars – a concentrated digital technology cluster, an AI and data hub, an Asia-level disaster recovery data centre and an education-focused urban area.

The initiative reflects a broader strategic shift by the province away from reliance on finite natural resources towards a growth model driven by digital data and human capital. Officials say this transition is key to improving productivity and long-term competitiveness while supporting greener development.

Quảng Ninh’s stable geological conditions and strong clean energy capacity are seen as major advantages, particularly for large-scale data centres and backup systems.

The province is positioning itself as a potential major data storage and disaster recovery hub in Southeast Asia, while seeking to draw investment from leading global tech firms.

To support the project, policymakers are proposing a range of special mechanisms, including regulatory sandbox frameworks for emerging technologies, a 'Tech Visa' scheme to attract international talent and more flexible administrative procedures to enhance the investment environment.

The proposal is currently under appraisal by the Ministry of Finance, which is gathering feedback from relevant ministries and agencies before submitting it to the Prime Minister for approval.

Officials say the project would not only unlock new growth space for the province but also contribute to strengthening national data security and digital capacity, in line with the Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology and innovation. — BIZHUB/VNS