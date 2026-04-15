HCM City’s outstanding credit exceeds VNĐ5.28 quadrillion in Q1

HCM CITY— Credit in HCM City continued to expand in the first quarter of 2026 despite lingering financial market uncertainties, with total outstanding loans exceeding VNĐ5.28 quadrillion (US$211 billion).

Data from the State Bank of Vietnam’s Region 2 Branch showed outstanding credit rose 0.77 per cent month-on-month, 1.5 per cent compared to the end of 2025, and 16.25 per cent year-on-year as of end-March.

Capital was mainly channelled into priority sectors such as production and business activities, supporting broader economic demand across the city.

Commenting on credit developments, Trần Thị Ngọc Liên, deputy director of the branch, said credit growth in the city maintained its upward trend in the first quarter.

Lending in Vietnamese đồng accounted for the overwhelming majority at 96.1 per cent of total outstanding loans, rising 1.46 per cent compared to the end of last year.

Medium- and long-term credit made up 55 per cent of the total, increasing by 3.22 per cent against the end of 2025.

Outstanding loans for agriculture and rural development reached VNĐ576 trillion, while export financing stood at VNĐ157 trillion.

Lending to small- and medium sized enterprises exceeded VNĐ1.22 quadrillion, while supporting industries received VNĐ64.5 trillion and high tech enterprises VNĐ3.1 trillion.

Meanwhile, key credit programmes continued to be implemented.

Under the social housing lending programme in line with Resolution 33/NQ-CP, 16 projects in HCM City have been approved, of which four projects and five borrowers have been disbursed.

Credit institutions have also financed three projects and seven borrowers for social housing developments outside the city.

The market stabilisation programme recorded cumulative lending of nearly VNĐ3.8 trillion since the beginning of the year, mainly short-term loans, involving 37 participating enterprises.

Bank enterprise connectivity programmes have also been actively promoted.

In this year, 19 commercial banks registered to participate, with a total credit package exceeding VNĐ591 trillion, up 14.44 per cent compared to the previous year.

Amid continued volatility in financial and monetary markets, particularly from geopolitical factors, the State Bank of Vietnam’s Region 2 Branch said it would closely monitor developments and align credit programmes with the central bank’s direction, while proposing measures to ease businesses’ access to bank financing.

The authority will strengthen the oversight of exchange rates, gold prices and the foreign exchange market, as well as gold trading activities, to ensure timely policy responses and maintain market stability.

Inspections and supervision of credit institutions will continue, with violations addressed and emerging issues resolved.

Lenders are required to ensure safe credit growth, prioritise production and key growth sectors, and tighten control over higher-risk areas.

They are also urged to keep interest rates stable, improve transparency and simplify lending procedures to support businesses’ access to capital. — VNS