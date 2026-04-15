HCM City eyes Slovakia as partner in building international financial centre

HCM CITY — HCM City is mobilising resources to build an international financial centre to connect global capital flows, with Slovakia seen as a potential strategic partner.

Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyễn Công Vinh made the statement at the Vietnam–Slovakia Business Forum in HCM City on April 14.

Vinh said that with a solid foundation of political trust, cooperation between Việt Nam and Slovakia in trade, investment, culture, education, science, technology, innovation and people-to-people exchanges is entering a new phase with expanding opportunities.

HCM City is expanding ties with Slovak partners through cultural, educational and business initiatives, in line with its push for deeper international integration.

He noted that following administrative expansion, the city is entering a new development phase. It is shaping a new strategic space – an emerging international financial hub, a fast-growing AI and semiconductor ecosystem and an expanded logistics, seaport and high-tech industrial network – underpinned by strong political commitment to becoming a knowledge-based economic engine.

“We are not merely seeking investors, but partners to co-research, co-develop, co-train human resources and co-build high-tech value chains for the region,” Vinh said, noting that Slovakia’s strengths in precision engineering, the automotive industry, ICT, and engineering education position it well within this ecosystem.

Against this backdrop, the city is also prioritising the development of a regional financial hub to support its next growth phase.

“We are mobilising every resource to establish the Vietnam International Financial Centre in HCM City. More than just a hub for capital flows, it is designed as a platform to connect investment funds, global banks, fintech firms, insurers, financial data systems and cross-border trading centres between Europe and ASEAN.

"Slovakia’s strengths in finance, digital technology and data governance make it an ideal strategic partner from the early stages of development,” he said.

He also emphasised the city’s ambition to serve as a gateway for the EU into ASEAN. With the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) providing a high-quality institutional bridge, HCM City is well positioned to become a hub for capital, technology, governance standards, and innovation models flowing into the ASEAN market of more than 700 million people.

“HCM City is committed to offering Slovak businesses not only a large market, but also a transparent, stable and open development ecosystem, ready for long-term partnership,” he said, adding that the city will continue to advance institutional reforms, develop digital infrastructure, enhance logistics, and improve human resources to support strategic projects.

Slovakia’s Deputy Minister of Economy Vladimír Šimonák highlighted the long-standing friendship between the two countries, noting that while bilateral ties are strong, trade and investment have yet to reach their full potential.

Việt Nam serves as a gateway to ASEAN, while Slovakia is well positioned to act as a gateway for Vietnamese businesses into Europe. Both countries have strong advantages to support deeper cooperation, and the forum provides a platform to advance these efforts, he said.

Egon Zorád, director general of the Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency, said there remains significant untapped potential in high-tech sectors where Slovak innovation and Vietnamese dynamism can create synergies.

Nguyễn Quang Vinh, vice chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stressed that both sides should better leverage their strategic positions to enhance trade and investment cooperation.

He also suggested opening direct flight and cargo routes, while encouraging businesses to proactively seize opportunities under the EVFTA.

The forum also featured a B2B business matching session, where more than 60 Slovak companies from various sectors, including robotics, energy, cybersecurity, healthcare and creative industries, met with Vietnamese counterparts to exchange information and explore cooperation opportunities. — VNS