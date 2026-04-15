Việt Nam, Bavaria firms boost ties at Munich roundtable

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese and Bavarian businesses gathered at a roundtable in Munich to strengthen economic cooperation, as ties between Việt Nam and Germany continue to deepen.

The event was chaired by Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyễn Đắc Thành and co-organised with the Munich and Upper Bavaria Chamber of Commerce and Industry during his working visit to Bavaria.

Bavaria, one of Germany’s most developed regions, has an economy comparable in size to Switzerland and is home to many firms investing in or partnering with Việt Nam.

Participants included representatives from Vietnamese agencies in Germany and Bavarian firms such as SPINNER Group, mgm technology partners and MAWA, alongside Vietnamese companies operating in Germany, including FPT and Vietnam Airlines.

Opening the discussion, Thành highlighted the strong momentum of the Việt Nam-Germany Strategic Partnership, particularly in trade and investment. He said Việt Nam remains one of Asia’s most dynamic economies and is strengthening its role in global supply chains and high-tech industries.

He reiterated the country’s targets of becoming a modern industrialised nation by 2030 and a developed economy by 2045, offering growing opportunities for foreign investors.

The ambassador also pointed to recent cooperation projects, including the Hà Nội-Quảng Ninh high-speed railway involving Siemens Mobility.

Amid Germany’s push to secure supply chains, diversify markets and reduce risks, Việt Nam is well positioned as a partner for Bavarian businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, he said.

At the roundtable, Vietnamese officials presented new policies to attract investment in science and technology, digital transformation, manufacturing and sustainable development.

German firms expressed strong interest in the Vietnamese market, while sharing operational experience, expansion plans and challenges. Both sides discussed measures to improve the business climate and strengthen institutional support.

Christoph Angerbauer, a member of the executive board of the Munich and Upper Bavaria Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IHK), said bilateral trade had tripled over the past decade and grown further since the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement took effect, underlining the strong potential for cooperation.

Meanwhile, Till Gartner, a representative of mgm technology partners GmbH, noted that Vietnamese engineers, who make up around 20 per cent of his company’s global workforce, are highly skilled, particularly in artificial intelligence and security systems.

The event was seen as a platform to build trust, enhance business connections, and pave the way for new long-term partnerships.

During the visit, Ambassador Thành also met Eric Beißwenger, Bavarian Minister for European and International Affairs, to discuss areas of mutual economic interest. — VNS