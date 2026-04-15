SMEs facing cybersecurity challenges in the digital era

HÀ NỘI — With their large numbers, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are a cornerstone of the digital economy, but this group of businesses is facing mounting challenges in the digital era as cyber risks grow alongside rapid technological change.

Speaking at the forum "A Safe Digital Future for SMEs" held on Wednesday, Colonel Nguyễn Hồng Quân, deputy director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention (A05) under the Ministry of Public Security, said businesses were now in a period where digital technology was no longer optional but essential for survival.

Data, digital platforms and artificial intelligence not only enhance productivity and optimise processes but also determine competitiveness, reputation and resilience in the international market, he noted.

However, alongside opportunities come unprecedented risks. Quân pointed out that SMEs often face resource constraints, a lack of technology personnel and insufficient response experience. This makes them vulnerable as weak links in the digital ecosystem, potentially disrupting operations and affecting partners, customers and the entire value chain.

Additionally, SMEs are encountering various cybersecurity incidents including customer data breaches, disruptions to critical contracts, cyberattacks and online fraud, all of which cause long-term damage to reputation and market trust.

“These situations show that cybersecurity is no longer merely a technical issue but a strategic challenge directly related to the stability and sustainable development of businesses and the national economy,” Quân said.

Therefore, the role of regulatory agencies, associations, experts and international partners is crucial.

They not only provide knowledge, guidance and consultation but also help SMEs access technological solutions, digital platforms and AI to enhance their ability to prevent, respond to and recover from risks.

Sharing the same view, Hoàng Quang Phòng, vice chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), said that as digital technology becomes the operational foundation of businesses digital safety is a prerequisite for sustainable participation and growth in the digital economy.

Notably, current cybersecurity risks are no longer purely technical issues but factors that threaten business survival and development capacity, he said.

A single cybersecurity incident could wipe out years of effort in a very short time, he added.

Vũ Duy Hiền, deputy secretary general and chief of office of the National Cybersecurity Association (NCA), said SMEs play a particularly important role in the national digital transformation process.

They are numerous, operate across various industries and localities, contribute to job creation, sustain production and business activities and energise the economy, he said.

“National digital transformation will only truly deepen when SMEs successfully transform. However, many businesses are entering the digital environment with limited resources, lacking tech personnel, appropriate tools and risk response experience, while cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and complex,” said Hiền.

He emphasised that cybersecurity is not separate from digital transformation but a foundational condition for it to be effective and sustainable.

At the forum, delegates also discussed various digital solutions to help SMEs access and grow.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng signed Decision No. 433/QĐ-TTg on March 16, approving a digital transformation programme for SMEs for 2026-30. The programme aims to support at least 500,000 SMEs, including 300,000 enterprises adopting digital technology products, digital platforms and artificial intelligence. This marks a strategic step affirming that digital transformation and cybersecurity are vital to both businesses and the national economy.

SMEs account for 97 per cent of all enterprises, contribute 20 per cent of GDP and provide 80 per cent of jobs in the private sector. — BIZHUB/VNS