Squid, octopus exports pick up early in 2026

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s exports of squid and octopus topped US$111 million in the first two months of 2026, marking a 23 per cent increase year on year and signalling a positive start for the seafood sector as demand gradually recovers in several markets.

In terms of product structure, squid has emerged as the main growth driver. Export turnover of squid surpassed $64 million, rising nearly 30 per cent, while octopus exports generated more than $47 million, up over 16 per cent. The figures suggest that demand for squid products is recovering faster in the short term.

By market, Asia continued to act as the main engine of growth. The Republic of Korea remained the largest importer, purchasing nearly $42 million worth of Vietnamese squid and octopus, an increase of almost 23 per cent. It was followed by Japan with close to $26 million, up around 8 per cent.

Exports to China recorded particularly strong growth, surging by more than 85 per cent, while shipments to Thailand rose by over 41 per cent, reflecting improving purchasing power in the region. In contrast, exports to the European Union declined by about 14.5 per cent during the same period.

Despite the encouraging outlook, the sector continues to face several challenges. Like other seafood exports, shipments of squid and octopus are being affected by tensions in the Middle East, which may increase logistics and transportation costs and extend delivery times.

Persistently high fuel prices are also pushing up fishing costs, placing pressure on fishermen and affecting the supply of raw materials for processing. At the same time, unstable domestic supply continues to limit the industry’s ability to fully meet export orders.

In addition, the European Union’s yellow card warning related to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing remains a major obstacle, affecting the sector’s reputation and its prospects for expanding market share in the bloc.

In this context, industry experts say businesses should actively adapt to cost fluctuations, diversify supply sources and capitalise on opportunities in Asian markets, which have been driving growth since the beginning of the year. — VNS