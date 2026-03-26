Italian food firms eye opportunities in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Demand for high-quality imported food in Việt Nam has been rising steadily in recent years, driven by the expansion of the middle class, rapid urbanisation and growing interest in international cuisine, opening up promising opportunities for Italian producers, according to trade promotion officials.

Ilaria Piccinni, Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in Việt Nam, said Vietnamese consumers, particularly in major urban centres, are increasingly concerned about product origin, safety standards and brand reputation - areas where Italian food products enjoy strong advantages thanks to their established quality and regional identity.

She noted that the robust growth of Việt Nam’s food service and hospitality sector is generating significant demand for premium ingredients, while the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is gradually reducing tariffs and enhancing protection for geographical indications, creating more favourable conditions for Italian exporters.

In Việt Nam, several Italian food lines such as pasta and pizza have gained wide popularity across restaurants, hotels and modern dining outlets. Products including tomato-based sauces, pesto and ready-to-eat items are also becoming more common in both the hospitality and retail channels. Extra-virgin olive oil, truffle products, cured meats and baked goods are gradually strengthening their presence in the premium market segment.

Statistics show that Italy’s exports of food and beverages to Việt Nam reached 105.1 million euros (US$113.5 million) in 2025, up 4 per cent year-on-year, positioning the country among the leading EU suppliers to the Vietnamese market. However, challenges remain, including price sensitivity and regulatory requirements for imported food products.

At the ongoing Food & Hospitality Việt Nam 2026 exhibition at HCM City's Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), ITA has organised a national pavilion featuring around 20 companies showcasing both traditional and high-value products, reflecting the long-term potential of the Vietnamese market for Italian food brands. — VNS