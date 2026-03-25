PM meets Russian infrastructure giants to promote digital technology, railways cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met leaders of major Russian infrastructure companies in Moscow on Wednesday as part of his official visit to Russia to discuss potential cooperation in railways, digital technology and urban infrastructure.

During talks with AFK Sistema, one of Russia’s largest private conglomerates, PM encouraged the group to expand investment in Việt Nam in sectors where Russia has strengths and Việt Nam has growing demand, including information technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and nuclear energy.

He also urged cooperation to be enhanced in emerging areas such as digital assets, underground infrastructure and space technology, including the development of urban metro in Hà Nội and HCM City.

AFK Sistema chairman Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov said the group plans to step up investment cooperation in Việt Nam and to establish a legal entity and office in Hà Nội. The company is also interested in projects including a “Moscow House” in Hà Nội, urban railway development, and pilot initiatives in biometric databases, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and AI – powered camera systems.

The company is also seeking for long-term cooperation with Vietnamese manufacturers to produce pharmaceuticals and develop transformer technology and participate in pilot projects on fintech and digital assets, he added.

PM Chính welcomed AFK Sistema’s plans, saying the proposed projects align with Việt Nam’s development priorities.

He added that the Government will direct relevant agencies to work closely with AFK Sistema to facilitate project implementation in accordance with legal regulations, ensuring harmonised interests, shared risks and effective investment.

Separately, the PM held talks with Russian Railways (RZD)chief executive Oleg Belozyorov with focus on expanding railway cooperation and boosting international freight transport between the two countries.

The RZD is a wholly state-owned enterprise with revenue of approximately US$34.5 billion in 2025, responsible for managing, maintaining and operating the country’s national railway infrastructure.

Russia operates the world’s third-largest railway network, with about 86,000 km of track. It also operates the Trans-Siberian Railway - the world’s longest railway line, stretching around 9,289 kilometres, with passenger and cargo transport volume ranking second globally.

With 51.2 per cent of its railways electrified, Russia also has the world’s largest electrified railway network, helping optimise operating costs and reduce emissions.

In late 2024, Russia began construction of a high-speed railway linking Moscow and Saint Petersburg with a design speed of up to 400 km/h. The 679-kilometre line, with a total investment of nearly $24 billion, is expected to be completed in 2028.

Việt Nam and Russia are currently members of the Organisation for Cooperation of Railways (OSJD). The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) and Russian Railways are both members of the OSJD Conference of General Directors and are parties to international agreements on railway freight transport, transit tariffs and other related mechanisms.

Freight transported by rail between Việt Nam and Russia rose by more than 40 per cent in 2025 from the previous year and the volumes still fall short of potential due to infrastructure differences such as incompatible track gauges that increase costs and transit time.

Highly appreciating Russia’s railway system, PM Chính called for stronger efforts by Việt Nam Railway and Russian Railways to develop international rail freight corridors connecting Việt Nam to Russia via China, Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

He urged cooperation to be enhanced to promote the development of international intermodal rail transport between the two countries through stronger digital transformation, green transition and smart governance.

PM Chính also urged closer cooperation in urban railway systems and large underground construction projects in Hà Nội and HCM City towards building a modern railway industry ecosystem.PM said that the two sides should establish a working group on railway cooperation.

In response, Belozyorov said Russian Railways was ready to expand collaboration with Việt Nam, including sharing advanced technologies and supporting workforce training.

Russian Railways will promptly coordinate with Vietnamese partners to implement concrete initiatives, contributing to the development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, he pledged. — VNS