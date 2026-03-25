VN, Germany strengthen innovation and startup ecosystem links

HÀ NỘI — A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in Berlin on March 24 is set to deepen cooperation between Việt Nam and Germany in innovation and entrepreneurship, helping connect the two countries’ startup ecosystems and expand collaboration in strategic technology sectors.

The agreement was signed between the National Innovation Center (NIC) and the Centre for Entrepreneurship at Technische Universität Berlin.

The MoU was signed by NIC Director Vũ Quốc Huy and Professor Jan Kratzer, marking a new step in strengthening bilateral ties in innovation and startups. The signing followed a proposal by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng during his visit to the entrepreneurship centre on March 23.

Dũng praised the centre’s reputation and its pioneering role in developing Germany’s startup ecosystem. He encouraged stronger cooperation between NIC and the centre to support Vietnamese universities, research institutes and organisations in training and scientific research.

Under the agreement, the two sides will work together to develop joint training programmes and capacity-building initiatives for startups. They will also organise technology forums, specialised workshops and startup competitions, as well as collaborate on incubation and acceleration programmes.

The partnership will include exchanges of startups, students and researchers, along with joint research projects in strategic technology fields. It is expected to help mobilise knowledge, technology and investment resources more effectively to support startups and technology enterprises, contributing to digital transformation and innovation-driven economic growth in Việt Nam.

Technische Universität Berlin is one of Germany’s leading technical universities, known for its strengths in research, technology development and sustainable innovation. In the startup sector, the university is a founding member of the Science & Startups initiative, a joint entrepreneurship platform formed by three major universities in Berlin.

Each year, the university’s startup ecosystem supports around 40 high-tech startup projects, with about 10 companies successfully established annually. The Centre for Entrepreneurship plays a key role in promoting innovation, supporting startup activities and commercialising research outcomes, while serving as a bridge between scientists, students and investors. — VNS