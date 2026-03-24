VN strengthens measures to prevent smuggling of fuel at borders amid global energy shocks

HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance has sent a directive to regional customs branches requiring tighter control and enhanced anti-smuggling measures to prevent fuel smuggling across the country’s borders amid volatility in global energy markets.

The move follows Official Dispatch No 2389 issued by Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, which calls for stronger efforts to combat smuggling and trade fraud in petrol and oil trading.

Specifically, the department asked special attention to boats, barges, ships and trucks that may have modified tanks or hidden compartments used to store fuel.

Statistics of the General Department of Customs showed that Việt Nam imported nearly 2.71 million tonnes of petroleum products worth more than US$1.94 billion from the beginning of the year to March 15.

Compared with the same period in 2025, fuel imports rose by around 42–43 per cent in both volume and value, as escalating tensions in the Middle East disrupted global energy markets. — VNS