​​​​​​​High-Quality Vietnamese Goods certification awarded to 581 enterprises

HCM CITY — The High-Quality Vietnamese Goods certificate will be awarded to 581 enterprises this year based on consumer votes, including 42 recognised for the first time.

The High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association announced the results at a press conference in HCM City on Tuesday, ahead of the awards ceremony later this month.

The consumer survey was conducted from September 2025 to January 2026 through offline interviews with customers and sellers in eight provinces and cities, alongside online surveys with consumers nationwide.

They covered 21,952 consumers and 4,080 retail outlets.

The expanded scope this year reflects efforts to enhance coverage, representativeness and data reliability, Nguyễn Văn Phượng, head of the association’s consumer survey committee, said.

From a preliminary list of 659 enterprises receiving sufficient votes, the organising board carried out verification and cross-checked with relevant authorities before finalising the list of 581 certified businesses.

Several localities recorded high numbers of recognised enterprises, including HCM City with 302, Hà Nội with 58, Cần Thơ with 18, An Giang with 27, and Tây Ninh with 34.

Notably, 28 companies retained the title for a 30th straight year, while 42 enterprises were first-time recipients.

Phượng said that as the market shifts from “price and convenience” to “trust, quality and responsibility”, this year’s findings reflect not only purchasing behaviour but also deeper changes in the competitive landscape of Vietnamese enterprises.

Vũ Kim Hạnh, chairwoman of the association, said that while businesses continue to view the domestic market as a strategic foundation, consumers are becoming more cautious in spending while demanding higher standards in quality, safety, transparency and brand credibility.

For food products, safety, traceability and quality certification are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions, while for non-food items, durability, functionality, safety in use and after-sales service are key considerations, she said.

Green consumption gains traction

This year’s survey also incorporated criteria for green products and distribution channels, offering clearer insights into the link between consumer trust and sustainable development.

At the press conference, the association also released findings from its 2025 survey on green consumption awareness and behaviour.

The results show that green consumption is evolving from a supplementary choice into a more defined purchasing standard.

Consumers are increasingly concerned not only with product quality but also with safety, traceability, long-term health impacts and environmental effects.

Key findings show growing interest in environmentally friendly products, with about two-thirds planning to increase their use in the near future.

Some 86 per cent of respondents said they are willing to pay an additional 5–10 per cent for such products.

This trend suggests that green consumption is no longer limited to high-income groups but expanding to middle-income and more cautious consumers, provided products offer clear value, safety and transparency.

However, a gap remains between awareness and actual purchasing behaviour. Key barriers include pricing, market availability and limited transparent information, making it difficult for consumers to compare and trust green products, Phượng said.

These findings highlight that promoting green consumption requires not only changes in consumer habits but also improvements in production, distribution, communication, and transparency from businesses, he added.

The survey provides an important basis for enterprises to refine product strategies, distribution channels and communication in a more sustainable direction, while also supporting policymakers in developing programmes to promote green consumption.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Reunification Convention Hall in HCM City on March 31, alongside activities marking three decades of this certification programme. — VNS