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Deputy PM calls on German tech firm to expand investment

March 25, 2026 - 12:43
TRUMPF is one of Germany’s leading high-tech groups and a global pioneer in sheet metal processing machinery and industrial laser technology.

 

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng and a delegation during a visit to a factory in Stuttgart, Germany. — VGP Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng held a working session with TRUMPF SE + Co. KG in Stuttgart, Germany on March 24, calling on the company to expand its investment and business operations in Việt Nam.

TRUMPF plays a key role in the global semiconductor value chain by supplying high-power laser systems used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology developed by ASML, which underpins the production of many advanced semiconductor chips. In 2025, the group recorded revenue of about 4.3 billion euros (US$5 billion).

TRUMPF has been active in Việt Nam since 2006. In 2018, it established a wholly owned subsidiary, TRUMPF Vietnam Co Ltd in HCM City and currently also maintains an office in Hà Nội.

The company provides laser machines, punching machines and related technical services and training to major manufacturers in Việt Nam, particularly in the electronics, automotive and precision engineering sectors.

During the meeting, Dũng praised TRUMPF’s global position in flexible sheet metal processing machinery and industrial laser technologies, highlighting the group’s strong commitment to innovation and investment in research and development. He welcomed the company’s presence in Việt Nam through its subsidiary in HCM City and office in Hà Nội.

The Deputy PM also noted that Việt Nam has issued a national strategy for semiconductor industry development to 2030 with a vision to 2050, adding that TRUMPF’s strengths align well with the country’s development priorities.

He therefore encouraged the German group to expand its investment and business activities in Việt Nam, strengthen research and development cooperation and support training programmes for Vietnamese workers.

Deputy PM Dũng also called on TRUMPF to assist Vietnamese technology firms in improving their technological capabilities and integrating more deeply into the company’s global value and supply chains. — VNS

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