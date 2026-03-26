Việt Nam, India ink deal to step up IT co-operation

NEW DELHI — The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) and the Services Export Promotion Council of India (SEPC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on co-operation in New Delhi on Wednesday, opening up new cooperation opportunities in the fields of IT and services between the two nations.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two sides will jointly push trade and investment in IT and services, arrange business delegations and business-to-business meetings, share market and policy information, and help companies access partnership opportunities and expand into new markets.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, VINASA Vice Chairwoman and Secretary General Nguyễn Thị Thu Giang said the MoU would provide an important platform for Vietnamese IT firms to scale up their market share in India and strengthen links with global partners in digital services, software outsourcing and digital transformation.

SEPC General Director Abhay Sinha said India sees substantial upside in teaming up with Việt Nam on technology and services, and stays ready to work with VINASA on deeper business matchmaking, higher service exports and concrete joint projects ahead.

Bùi Trung Thương, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India, welcomed the signing, calling it a practical outcome of recent trade promotion efforts and proof that both sides are serious about turning dialogue into action.

Việt Nam and India have complementary strengths in IT. Việt Nam emerges as a manufacturing and technology hub, while India holds a commanding edge in software and digital services, he said.

Closer co-operation in IT, electronics, and digital economy aligns with both nations’ growth blueprints and could further boost bilateral trade, Thương said, noting that electronics, computers, and components already dominate two-way trade. Stronger corporate links and concrete joint initiatives would help firms from both countries climb higher on the global value chain, he added.

The Vietnamese Trade Office in India will continue to support firms and initiatives that deepen economic and technological co-operation, Thương said. — VNS