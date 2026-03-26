Norwegian salmon exports to Việt Nam eye strong 2026 outlook

HCM CITY — The Vietnamese market offers numerous opportunities for Norwegian salmon and seafood exporters to further develop, positioning the country as one of the fastest-growing markets in Southeast Asia, as confirmed by the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC).

At a forum entitled “Norwegian seafood industry in Việt Nam Market 2026” in HCM City on Wednesday, NSC affirmed that Norwegian salmon is expected to deliver continued, robust growth in Việt Nam in 2026, supported by a strong macro-economic backdrop and a shift toward premium food choices.

According to NSC, exports of Norwegian fresh salmon to Việt Nam rose 16 per cent in volume year on year as of February, while frozen salmon also recorded strong growth, with combined volumes up about 37 per cent. This strong start builds on 2025, when exports of fresh Norwegian salmonids to Việt Nam reached about 7,900 tonnes, up 40 per cent year on year.

“In 2026, our priority is partnership. By deepening collaboration with Vietnamese trade partners and expanding our network, we can support sustainable growth for businesses and for the market,” said Åshild Nakken, director for NSC Southeast Asia.

“As consumers shift toward high quality, trustworthy food, the next step is to build trust at scale by working together to reinforce Norwegian salmon’s key strengths in high quality, sustainability and traceability.”

The data indicates Norwegian fresh salmonids are increasingly part of everyday diets in Việt Nam, with volumes rising about 26 per cent from 6,281 tonnes in 2023 to about 7,900 tonnes in 2025, and have taken a steadily larger share of NSC’s exports to Việt Nam in recent years.

The NSC acknowledged the logistical challenges posed by the current global conflict because transportation for fresh salmon is through Doha and Dubai. However, the Norwegian seafood industry and partners in Việt Nam have demonstrated flexibility by rerouting shipments to other European hubs swiftly.

In 2026, NSC will strengthen trust with Vietnamese consumers and businesses by expanding consumer education on Norwegian fresh salmon’s nutritional profile, clean origin and stringent quality assurance across the supply chain.

A key part of this effort is the continued push for Seafood from Norway labelling, helping consumers identify the trusted origin at the point of choice and giving trade partners a clear tool to communicate quality assurance.

In addition, NSC will also expand practical capability building, from the Norwegian Salmon Academy for chefs and retail seafood teams to wider value chain training, alongside industry seminars that align partners on handling standards and quality expectations.

To support partners in growing market sustainably, NSC will accelerate joint promotion campaigns across retail and food service, backed by market insights and category guidance.

Åshild Nakken said NSC work will continue to stay focused on ensuring Vietnamese consumers have reliable access to safe, high quality Norwegian seafood, and supporting sustainable business growth for partners across the value chain.

The NSC is joining the Food & Hospitality Vietnam 2026 exhibition in HCM City from March 24 -26, where it hosts a national pavilion and industry seminar designed to forge deeper trade links and drive sustainable growth in retail and food service channels. The activities also mark the 55th anniversary of Norway – Vietnam diplomatic ties, highlighting decades of steady cooperation. — VNS