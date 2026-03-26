Vinachem, VIMC work together to boost maritime industry

HÀ NỘI — State-owned giants Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem) and Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) on Wednesday signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement, marking a new development in the relationship between the two in maritime transport, logistics and port services.

The move is expected to lay the foundation for both sides to implement specific cooperation programmes in the future, which will help build a cohesive and efficient supply chain along with logistics and industrial production to serve the overall development of the economy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Vinachem Chairman Phùng Quang Hiệp said as the coordination between the two sides has remained limited, Vinachem wants to further cooperate with VIMC to maximise each side's strengths to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

According to Hiệp, with Vinachem's large demand for transportation and raw material imports and VIMC's logistics advantages, there is still a lot of room for practical cooperation to optimise costs and increase value.

However, Hiệp noted that this cooperation needs to be substantive. He said the agreement is just the beginning, and the important thing is to effectively implement it in practice, thus strengthening the increasingly close and effective cooperative relationship between the two sides.

VIMC Chairman Nguyễn Cảnh Tĩnh said that Vinachem's efforts in restructuring, stabilising production and gradually achieving sustainable development is an important foundation for the two sides to expand cooperation not only in service provision and product consumption, but also towards broader forms of collaboration, such as joint ventures and partnerships in relevant fields.

Cảnh noted that to improve efficiency, both sides need a systematic and specific approach, as well as discipline and responsibility in the implementation process. — BIZHUB/VNS