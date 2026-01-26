Visa highlights Vietnamese payment trends for 2026

HCM CITY — Vietnamese are adopting multi-currency cards and mobile wallets for both daily and overseas spending, while credit cards remain the top choice for larger purchases, according to Green Shoots Radar, the latest report by Visa.

According to the report, card use is among five trends that will shape how Vietnamese pay and travel in 2026.

As more young professionals and families explore new destinations and digital lifestyles, expectations for seamless, secure payments continue to rise.

Another trend found in the report is that premium and lifestyle spending is rising.

Accordingly, Vietnamese consumers are increasingly seeking premium experiences, from travel and shopping to wellness and dining, and are showing greater interest in payment cards with travel-related benefits.

In addition, this year, digital-first and instant experiences are expected in which consumers want fast, frictionless digital payments – whether booking, shopping, or managing travel – across all devices and platforms.

Another trend is that young, confident, and family-focused consumers lead the way. The report said that affluent and tech-savvy Vietnamese, especially younger generations, are driving growth in digital payments and outbound travel, with a strong focus on family and future goals.

Furthermore, Vietnamese expect secure, convenient payment solutions that work everywhere – at home, online, and abroad – enabling them to manage spending in real time.

Another study by Visa, entitled “Strengthening Southeast Asia’s Real-time Payments: Security, Trust and New Pathways to Financial Access", said that Việt Nam’s digital payments landscape is expanding rapidly, but trust and security remain top priorities for consumers and small businesses.

According to a new study commissioned by Visa, 52 per cent of Vietnamese consumers and 43 per cent of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are concerned about fraud, scams, and misdirected payments. At the same time, 34 per cent of consumers say difficulties tracking transactions or understanding refund processes hold them back from fully embracing digital payments.

The research also shows momentum for positive change. With 94 per cent of SMBs already accepting real‑time payments in-store and 66 per cent “very interested” in using payment data to strengthen security and improve credit scoring, Việt Nam is well positioned to advance financial inclusion and unlock new economic opportunities. Continued co-operation between government and industry will be essential to creating a more trusted, secure, and interoperable payments ecosystem.

In detail, fraud and security remain top concerns.

The speed and finality of real time payments make them attractive targets for fraud. Vietnamese consumers and SMBs express worries about scams, data privacy, and varying levels of protection across providers.

Furthermore, users want clearer, more consistent dispute processes and better visibility into their transactions. In Việt Nam, a third of consumers say they hesitate to use digital payments because they struggle to track transfers or understand how refunds work.

Innovation is driving smarter security and better access.

AI powered fraud detection, behavioural analytics, and tokenisation are becoming core tools for managing risks without slowing down payments. SMBs in Việt Nam are particularly open to leveraging payment data to improve security and gain fairer access to credit.

The report “Strengthening Southeast Asia’s Real-time Payments: Security, Trust and New Pathways to Financial Access,” was developed in partnership with the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), Nextrade Group, and the Visa Economic Empowerment Institute (VEEI). It draws insights from 5,500 consumers and 2,100 SMBs across six markets: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Việt Nam. The report highlights what people need to feel safer using real-time payments, the biggest gaps in trust, and the opportunities for shared prosperity across the region. — VNS