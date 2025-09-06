Việt Nam coffee exports to Cambodia soar

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam exported nearly 1.1 million tonnes of coffee valued at over US$6 billion in the first seven months of this year, up 8 per cent in volume and 66 per cent in value year on year, exceeding 2024’s total of $5.5 billion.

Europe remains the largest market, but demand is growing strongly in Asia, particularly in Cambodia.

Việt Nam’s coffee exports to Cambodia surged in July to 713 tonnes worth $2.7 million, up 406 per cent in volume and 460 per cent in value year on year, according to the Việt Namese Department of Customs.

In January–July, shipments reached 2,231 tonnes worth $10 million , up 78 per cent in volume and 114 per cent in value compared with the same period last year.

Businesses attributed the surge to the steady growth of Việt Nam–Cambodia trade. Two-way trade reached more than $10 billion in 2024 and surpassed $7 billion in the first seven months of this year.

Vietnamese goods are popular in Cambodia for their quality and competitive prices. Recently, supply disruptions in the neighbouring country created opportunities for Việt Nam’s coffee industry to boost sales and strengthen its presence in the local market.

During a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on September 1, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính proposed stronger transport connectivity, streamlined border procedures, and greater business facilitation towards a $20 billion two-way trade target.

According to Việt Nam’s Trade Counselor in Cambodia Đỗ Việt Phương, the two economies are highly complementary, with several export–import items showing strong potential, thereby forming a basis for realising the $20 billion goal set by both governments.

To seize this potential, the Việt Nam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Cambodia’s Ministry of Commerce (MoC) co-organised a Việt Nam–Cambodia Business Networking Conference in Phnom Penh in late August.

At the event, Việt Nam called for stronger links with Cambodian associations, distribution systems, and importers, while working together to remove technical barriers to ensure smoother and more balanced trade.

Chairman of the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (VICOFA) Nguyễn Nam Hải said coffee exports from October 2024 to July 2025 reached 1.35 million tonnes worth $7.5 billion , up nearly 57 per cent in value despite a slight dip in volume.— VNA/VNS