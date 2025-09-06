Việt Nam pavilion opens at Maison&Objet int’l exhibition in France

PARIS — The Vietnam Handicraft Exporters Association (VIETCRAFT) and Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), in co-ordination with the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam (CCIFV), inaugurated the Việt Nam Pavilion at the Maison&Objet 2025 international furniture and handicrafts exhibition on Thursday in Paris.

The fair, running until Monday at the Villepinte Exhibition Centre on the outskirts of Paris, brings together more than 30 Vietnamese enterprises showcasing diverse interior, exterior and handicraft products across a 350 sqm. display area. With its modern design and distinctive “Viet Nam Lifestyle” and “Ho Chi Minh Pavilion” themes, the Việt Nam Pavilion has attracted considerable attention from visitors.

This year’s participation is regarded as an important opportunity to highlight the comprehensive Việt Nam–France partnership, enhance the profile of Vietnamese businesses in France, and present Việt Nam’s dynamic, globally integrated economy to international audiences.

Ambassador Đinh Toàn Thắng expressed his delight at the strong and impressive presence of Vietnamese firms, noting their continuity in attending specialised trade fairs in France as a clear signal of Vietnamese enterprises’ growing international outreach.

He described the pavilion as a special gift marking Việt Nam’s 80th National Day, while also reflecting the country’s cultural identity and potential as a trusted and capable trading partner.

Adam Koulaksezian, executive director of the CCIFV, underlined that Maison&Objet is a world-class exhibition and a benchmark in the home décor and furniture industry. He stressed the CCIFV’s role as a bridge for business cooperation, helping French firms operate in Việt Nam while supporting Vietnamese companies in accessing opportunities in France and Europe.

The pavilion was designed to present Việt Nam’s strengths across multiple product categories, with the next step being the broader promotion of textiles and agricultural products.

Guillaume Prot, director of Maison&Objet, welcomed the continued participation of Vietnamese companies, noting their long-standing collaborations with European firms. He pointed out growing interest from Asian countries, particularly Southeast Asia, in the European market, emphasising that Việt Nam’s presence will continue to expand and showcase both product quality and craftsmanship.

Vietnamese enterprises also shared their perspectives. Phạm Chân Quang, CEO of Tân Thành Furniture and Vice President of HAWA, considered the event an invaluable opportunity to showcase high-quality wood products to the French market, which values design and quality.

Established in 1995, Maison&Objet is Europe’s leading contemporary lifestyle exhibition. This year’s edition, marking its 30th anniversary, gathers over 3,000 exhibitors and 80,000 trade visitors from 155 countries, offering a premier platform for global business connections, including those with Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS