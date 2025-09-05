Export Forum highlights Việt Nam’s rising role in global supply chains

HCM CITY — Việt Nam is increasingly seen as a leading manufacturing hub in the region, capable of supplying a wide range of competitively priced, high-quality products, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng said at the 2025 Export Forum in HCM City on September 4.

“In the aftermath of the pandemic and amid global economic uncertainties, many corporations, distributors and e-commerce platforms are accelerating diversification strategies to secure sustainable supply. Việt Nam has emerged as a strategic location within global supply chains,” she said.

Thắng said her ministry is implementing a project to promote Vietnamese enterprises’ direct participation in foreign distribution networks by 2030.

As part of this effort, a series of events, including the Export Forum, seminars, networking sessions and the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2025, have been organised to connect local enterprises with international distributors and foster deeper global integration.

Việt Nam’s trade reached US$786 billion last year, with exports up 14.3 per cent to $405 billion. In the first seven months of 2025, trade climbed to $515 billion, a 16.3 per cent year-on-year increase, putting the Government’s 12 per cent annual growth target well within reach.

She highlighted the role of free trade agreements (FTAs) in driving growth, noting that exports to FTA markets have shown strong recovery. Next-generation agreements such as CPTPP, EVFTA and UKVFTA, along with a wide network of bilateral and multilateral FTAs, have created vast market opportunities and boosted business confidence.

“These numbers reflect an important transition from subcontracting to becoming product development partners and co-creators with global brands,” Thắng said.

She expressed hope that open exchanges at the forum would help Vietnamese firms seize new opportunities while enabling global partners to better understand Việt Nam’s policies, potential and strengths.

Trần Phú Lữ, director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City, said the city was entering a new development phase following its administrative consolidation.

The city is prioritising institutional reform, modern infrastructure development and the promotion of green industry models, logistics, international seaports and a regional financial centre.

Organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with the HCM City People’s Committee, the Export Forum serves as a platform for dialogue between government agencies and businesses, helping firms meet international standards and connect with global buyers, he said.

International participants also underlined new export opportunities.

Victor Key, president of the Brazil–Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the vast potential of Latin America, especially Brazil. With a population of more than 650 million and a growing middle class, the region is increasingly open to trade.

“For Việt Nam, it is not just another region - it is a land of opportunities. Many Latin American countries are actively seeking new suppliers, and Việt Nam offers exactly what they need: quality, competitive prices, and innovation,” Key said.

He pointed to strong demand for Vietnamese rice, fruits, seafood, processed foods, textiles, household goods, machinery and electronics.

Success in Brazil requires adapting products to local preferences, respecting cultural differences and building long-term partnerships, he noted.

From the retail sector, Avaneesh Gupta, senior vice president of General Merchandising and Apparel Sourcing at Walmart, underlined the company’s vast reach, with more than 10,500 stores in 19 countries and 255 million weekly customers. In the US, 90 per cent of the population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart store.

Gupta said Walmart is now placing strong emphasis on its e-commerce marketplace, which has no space limitations.

“This provides a tremendous opportunity for Vietnamese sellers to bring their unique products directly to our marketplace and leverage its strengths,” he said.

He called on Vietnamese suppliers to join Walmart’s fast-growing e-commerce journey while also exploring opportunities in physical retail.

The forum featured other speakers. Paul Le, vice president of Central Retail Vietnam, discussed efforts to promote Vietnamese goods in foreign markets, whe Fukui Tomoaki, senior general manager of AEON TOPVALU’s Trading Department, presented sustainable and effective export channels for Vietnamese enterprises. — VNS