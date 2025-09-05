Vietjet honoured with Global Sustainability Award 2025

HCM CITY — Vietjet has been named as one of the global winners of the Sustainability Awards 2025 by AirlineRatings.com, the world’s leading airline safety and product rating website.

The Sustainability Awards 2025 were launched this year by AirlineRatings to recognise airlines making meaningful progress in reducing their environmental impact. Out of just seven global winners, Vietjet is listed as one of the three low-cost carriers recognised for industry-leading initiatives in sustainability and reducing environmental impact.

Vietjet was recognised for operating one of the newest and most modern fleets in the Asia-Pacific region, predominantly its Airbus A321neo aircraft, which deliver significant fuel savings as well as reductions in CO2 emissions and noise compared to previous aircraft generations.

The airline is also an early adopter of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in Việt Nam and has implemented innovative practices for fuel efficiency across its operations.

Vietjet is the first airline in Việt Nam to publish an ESG sustainability report. The carrier has recently formed a partnership with Petrolimex Aviation to use Việt Nam-blended SAF for the first time under ISCC EU standards, meeting strict sustainability requirements.

This year, Vietjet has invested billions of dollars in fleet modernisation, including orders for 40 new-generation Airbus A330neo wide-body aircraft, which reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 25 per cent compared to previous generation aircraft, along with 100 additional Airbus A321neo aircraft. These investments underscore Vietjet’s commitment to advancing sustainable aviation and supporting the global goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

AirlineRatings evaluates safety, in-flight products and other factors, and its ratings are trusted by millions of passengers from 195 countries. Vietjet has been consistently ranked among the world’s safest airlines, with the carrier maintaining the highest 7/7-star safety rating since 2018 by AirlineRatings. — VNS