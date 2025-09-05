Việt Nam's fruits impress global buyers at Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong

HONG KONG — Vietnamese fruits are gaining strong international attention at Asia Fruit Logistica 2025, taking place from September 3-5 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong (China).

The fair feature 760 exhibitors from 42 countries and territories and is expected to welcome around 13,500 visitors. Việt Nam’s durian, dragon fruit, banana, mango, coconut and pomelo have become highlights, attracting great interest from both local and global partners.

As part of the 2025 National Trade Promotion Programme, the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (Vinafruit) brought 22 enterprises with 24 booths to the fair.

Well-known names such as Chánh Thu, Vina T&T Group, Pico Agriviet, Ant Farm, Agrochain Vietnam, Phulimex and Saolafarm joined the event. Several companies reported signing large orders on the very first day.

According to Đặng Phúc Nguyên, general secretary of Vinafruit, Vietnamese fruits are receiving strong attention from Chinese, Indian and Middle Eastern buyers, as well as from buyers from South Korea and Japan.

Nguyên said: "Durian is the most sought-after fruit, followed by dragon fruit, banana, mango and coconut. The fair shows that our products are becoming more competitive in demanding markets.”

He added that many Vietnamese enterprises who joined last year decided to return, proving the fair’s effectiveness in boosting exports.

Việt Nam’s fruit and vegetable exports have grown quickly after the COVID-19 pandemic, rising from nearly US$3.5 billion before the outbreak to $5.6 billion in 2023 and $7.1 billion in 2024.

However, Nguyên also warned of challenges ahead, with China requiring stricter product quality and the US imposing countervailing duties.

From the business side, Ngô Tường Vy, general director of Chanh Thu Import-Export Group, said the fair provides a valuable opportunity for branding and networking. Beyond China, buyers from other countries are showing strong interest in Vietnamese durian, she said.

She hopes more firms will invest in brand promotion, and also expand to processed products, which add higher value to our fruit exports.

International buyers also recognised Việt Nam’s progress.

Representative from Hunan Greenery Fruit Co Ltd said they are importing more and more fruit from Việt Nam, adding the quality of Vietnamsese fruit is improving and they see strong potential for future cooperation. He expressed confidence in the strong growth potential of Vietnamese fruits and their ability to expand into new markets.

Industry representatives said the event is not only a platform for signing new deals but also a gateway to learn about the latest trends, technologies and market demands.

With its rising export value and growing reputation, Việt Nam’s fruit industry is expected to further strengthen its global footprint, turning international fairs like Asia Fruit Logistica into a launchpad for long-term growth. — VNS