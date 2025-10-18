Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietnamese, Indonesian businesses strengthen investment, trade ties

October 18, 2025 - 19:23
The event created direct opportunities for businesses from both sides to connect, explore high-competitiveness products and discuss promising investment prospects in West Java.

 

Nguyễn Phúc Nam, deputy director-general of the Asia–Africa Market Department under Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, speaks at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo

JAKARTA — A Vietnam–West Java Business Networking Forum took place on Friday in Bandung, Indonesia, bringing together dozens of Vietnamese enterprises and potential partners from West Java, one of Indonesia’s most dynamic provinces in export, manufacturing and investment attraction.

The event created direct opportunities for businesses from both sides to connect, explore high-competitiveness products and discuss promising investment prospects in West Java.

Nguyễn Phúc Nam, deputy director-general of the Asia–Africa Market Department under Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, highlighted that Indonesia is currently Việt Nam’s second-largest trading partner in ASEAN, while Việt Nam ranks as Indonesia’s fourth-largest partner in the bloc.

To date, Indonesian businesses have invested nearly US$700 million in Việt Nam, mainly in food processing, energy, construction materials, logistics and retail.

Conversely, Việt Nam’s enterprises are increasingly drawn to the Indonesian market, particularly in information technology, consumer goods and high-tech agriculture.

Nam highlighted the cooperation potential between the two sides remains vast, saying that creating more platforms for enterprises to connect and explore partnership opportunities is an effective approach, especially in shared areas of interest such as agriculture, digital economy, energy, high-tech industries, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

The forum is expected to generate new momentum for Vietnamese enterprises to expand cooperation and tap into Indonesia’s vast market potential, contributing to the shared ASEAN goals of boosting exports, investment, and key manufacturing sectors.

Mai Thị Kim Phụng, from the Huy Van Cashew Import-Export Company in Bình Phước Province, said Indonesia is a highly potential market for both raw cashew supply and retail products, given its population of nearly 300 million.

She expressed her hope for finding importers for roasted cashew nuts while also seeking raw cashew suppliers from Indonesia.

West Java, a key industrial hub of Indonesia, is home to major sectors such as textiles, footwear, and creative design. The province contributes about 23 per cent of Indonesia’s total exports to Việt Nam, with notable products including medical equipment, household goods, agro-fishery products, processed foods, dried fruits and spices. — VNA/VNS

 

West Java Indonesia Vietnam-Indonesia trade

see also

More on this story

Economy

HCM City, US organisations sign cooperation agreements

Five cooperation agreements between HCM City and US organisations were signed at the HCM City–United States Fall Forum 2025 held in the US on October 16, opening new opportunities in high technology, finance, human resource training, and innovation.
Economy

Việt Nam highlights export potential at Hong Kong trade show

Thirteen Vietnamese manufacturers are showcasing their products at Phase 2 of the Global Sources Trade Show in Hong Kong this week under a support programme by the Ministry of Industry and Trade aimed at promoting the country’s export potential and expanding its global market reach.
Economy

Businesses connect at tourism festival

More than 6,000 business connections in tourism have been scheduled at the second Đà Nẵng International Tourism Festival 2025 – one of the largest networking events in Việt Nam’s tourism industry – featuring a series of business networking sessions, conferences, and tour service introductions among 410 sellers and buyers.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom