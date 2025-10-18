PM affirms determination to achieve full public investment disbursement this year

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has emphasised the need for efforts to complete public investment disbursement by 100 per cent for this year, with ministers, heads of sectors and leaders of localities promoting their leadership responsibilities, and relevant parties strengthening supervision, all for happiness of the people.

Addressing a nationwide conference on Saturday on public investment promotion for this year, the fourth such meeting this year, the PM affirmed the Government’s strong commitment to accelerating disbursement through institutional reform and effective law enforcement, with multiple laws and decrees revised to remove systemic barriers.

He noted that to ensure continuity and efficiency amid the administrative restructuring and the development of the two-tier local government system, the Government has issued 28 decrees clarifying decentralisation and administrative authority.

The PM's Office has convened three national conferences and the Government has promulgated 11 resolutions, one directive and seven official despatches on this issue.

As a result, the 2025 State budget investment plan totals over VNĐ897 trillion (US$35 billion), of which more than VNĐ871 trillion (97.1 per cent) has been allocated. The remaining VNĐ26.2 trillion has yet to be distributed in detail, according to the Ministry of Finance.

As of October 16, public investment disbursement had reached VNĐ455 trillion, equivalent to 50.7 per cent of the annual plan – still below expectations.

The ministry reported that since early this year, Việt Nam has completed over 455km of expressways and begun construction on 364km more, aiming to reach 3,000km by the end of this year.

PM Chính commended the nine ministries and 17 provinces with high disbursement rates and criticised 17 ministries and 23 localities that have yet to allocate VNĐ26.2 trillion in approved funds, as well as 29 ministries and 17 provinces with below-average performance.

He noted that persistent delays stem from slow compensation and resettlement, material shortages, rising costs, limited capacity in bidding and supervision, and lack of timely accountability. Some officials remain hesitant, passive or risk-averse, leading to poor coordination and weak enforcement, he pointed out.

Institutional factors are no longer the main cause of delays, he said, adding that the problem lies in implementation and, above all, human factors. Project preparation remains superficial, and there is still a tendency to avoid responsibility.

He called for officials to view public investment disbursement not only as an administrative duty but as a matter of conscience and professional ethics. “Every completed building and project contributes to national development, brings joy and happiness to the people, and strengthens their trust in the Party and the State,” he affirmed.

Urging ministries, sectors and localities to strive to disburse 100 per cent of their allocated funds this year, the PM emphasised personal responsibility of ministers, sector heads and leader of provincial and municipal people’s committees.

They were asked to promptly propose capital adjustments before October 25, transferring unused funds from slow projects to those with good progress and capital needs.

Finally, he instructed all agencies to prepare for the inauguration and groundbreaking of major projects on December 19 to celebrate the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

All ministries, sectors and localities, he concluded, must demonstrate the highest sense of duty and determination in accelerating public investment disbursement, “for the nation and for the people.” — VNA/VNS