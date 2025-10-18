HCM City, US organisations sign cooperation agreements

HCM CITY — Five cooperation agreements between HCM City and US organisations were signed at the HCM City–United States Fall Forum 2025 held in the US on October 16, opening new opportunities in high technology, finance, human resource training, and innovation.

Accordingly, Vietnam National University–HCM City and Arizona State University signed an agreement to cooperate in semiconductors, AI, medicine, and innovation. The HCM City High-Tech Park (SHTP) signed with TJ Aerospace on investment in medical devices and aerospace components; with AMD to establish an R&D and semiconductor training centre; with Evolution Group to develop a US$500 million data centre; and with Intel to sponsor equipment for semiconductor training.

Organised by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City in collaboration with Indiana University, the US–ASEAN Business Council, and the Institute for Vietnam Initiatives, the forum brought together more than 150 US organisations and businesses, along with many economic experts.

Speaking at the forum, HCM City Chairman Nguyễn Văn Được said the city identifies the digital economy and digital transformation as new growth drivers.

The forum provides an opportunity for the city’s leaders to engage directly with scholars, scientists, and leading global technology corporations to exchange knowledge, share experiences, and leverage technological and intellectual resources in support of the city’s innovation and sustainable development, he said.

Professor Trần Ngọc Anh of Indiana University, a member of the National Advisory Council for Resolution 57, said HCM City is entering an exciting new chapter after merging with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces, expanding its scale and development space.

The new megacity now encompasses a financial and commercial hub, major industrial zones, deep-water ports, and a large labour force. He suggested that the city capitalise on this foundation to become a smarter, greener, and more high-tech urban centre, serving as a gateway for US companies entering Việt Nam and Southeast Asia.

He also noted that the Vietnam Financial Centre in HCM City should not only function as a capital hub but also as a platform for data governance and innovation, positioning the city as the “financial heart” of the southern metropolitan region. To achieve this, he emphasised the need for a transparent legal framework, a unified financial database, and a high-quality workforce in finance, data, and technology.

David Lewis, chairman and CEO of Energy Capital Vietnam, said HCM City possesses all the conditions to become the driving hub of Việt Nam’s economy, thanks to its strategic location, international seaport system, and logistics potential.

He recommended that the city develop smart and sustainable port clusters, apply digital technology in supply chain management, and build a connected logistics network with modern satellite centres linking ports, industrial zones, and distribution hubs via highways and railways. This would help reduce costs, shorten delivery times, and enhance supply chain efficiency.

Christina Bui, vice president of Robert Half, said Việt Nam – and HCM City in particular – are emerging as dynamic economic centres in the Asia–Pacific region. She noted that the country’s stable investment environment, young and creative workforce, and clear strategic vision for building a national financial centre and innovation ecosystem make it an ideal destination for long-term US investment. She encouraged American businesses to establish an early presence to capture the southern megacity’s next wave of growth.

From the high-tech sector, Varun Selvaraj, business development manager at AMD, said HCM City has favourable conditions to become a leading regional hub for semiconductor research and production, strengthening Việt Nam’s role in the global value chain.

Darren Webb, CEO of Evolution Data Centres, noted that Việt Nam is emerging as one of Southeast Asia’s most promising data centre markets, with annual demand growth exceeding 30 per cent, driven by the rise of AI and cloud computing. He affirmed that Việt Nam—and HCM City in particular—are becoming strategic destinations for global technology corporations developing data infrastructure and digital energy.

Concluding the forum, Chairman Nguyễn Văn Được affirmed that the city government would continue to listen to and work closely with partners to ensure that cooperation projects deliver practical results, contributing to socio-economic development and strengthening bilateral trade and supply chain value. — VNS