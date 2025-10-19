HCM City landfill to receive waste only at night from December

HCM CITY — Starting December 1, Đa Phước landfill will operate under a new schedule: it will accept waste only from 6pm to 6am every day.

This directive comes following a review of proposals by the Department of Agriculture and Environment, and under the guidance of the People’s Committee of HCM City.

Previously, under existing arrangements, the landfill accepted waste at all hours. But effective December 1, operations will be limited to the 12-hour nighttime window. This adjustment reflects recent reductions in daily citywide waste volume and attempts to better manage operational capacity.

Under the new arrangement, all relevant city-level agencies will coordinate to organise the collection and transport of household waste in accordance with this restricted timeframe.

Units are mandated to supervise, inspect, and process payments for waste services as per regulation. If transportation costs fluctuate under the new schedule, agencies must report to the Department of Agriculture and Environment so that the city’s People’s Committee may review and issue guidance.

Local authorities in wards and communes routing waste to Đa Phước must collaborate with district and city infrastructure management bodies, the former Thủ Đức-area technical infrastructure centre, and waste collection contractors to disseminate the change and prevent the accumulation or backlog of refuse.

The city is pushing for stabilisation of the collection and transport system to ensure continuous sanitation services.

Agencies such as the Urban Environment Corporation, Public Utility Services, agricultural-transport cooperatives, and private contractors are required to allocate vehicles, personnel, and operate transfer stations effectively, ensuring waste is moved promptly and not stored excessively at collection points or transfer hubs.

The city’s Integrated Waste Treatment Board (MBS) will coordinate the inbound waste volumes from localities to treatment facilities to maintain system stability. - VNS