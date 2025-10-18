Lào Cai successful rescues two foreign tourists lost in Hoàng Liên National Park

LÀO CAI — Two foreign tourists who entered the Hoàng Liên National Park illegally and got lost in the protected forest area have been successful rescued by the park management board, in coordination with the Tả Van Commune Police.

Previously, at around 7pm on Friday, after receiving report from local residents about tourists lost in the forest, the task force of the Hoàng Liên﻿ Forest Protection Division joined hand with the Tả Van﻿ Commune Police to implement a rescue plan.

They defined that the tourists got lost in the sub-area 278 in Sín Chải Village.

The authorities found M. Carina and H. Florian, with Austrian nationals, visiting the protected forest area without permission from the forest owner.

The tourists could not present legal documents related to tourism activities in the forest.

During their movement in the forest, they were slightly injured and could not leave the area on their own.

The search team of ten people made lots of efforts to reach the tourists. By more than 11pm the same day, the task force reached the tourists, provided first aid and safely escorted them out.

Competent units gave education and reminded the tourists about their violations of the law in tourism and forest protection, and handled the case according to current regulations. — VNS